Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Midwestern states endure flash flooding, heat wave

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 17, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
This photo provided by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office shows damage to Highway 23, southwest of Duluth, Minn., Sunday, June 17, 2018. Lines of thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin on Sunday after overnight flash flooding washed out highways and other roads, while a heatwave sent temperatures into the high 90s in states farther south.
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
This photo provided by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office shows damage to Highway 23, southwest of Duluth, Minn., Sunday, June 17, 2018. Lines of thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin on Sunday after overnight flash flooding washed out highways and other roads, while a heatwave sent temperatures into the high 90s in states farther south.

Updated 11 hours ago

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Lines of thunderstorms crawled across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin on Sunday after overnight flash flooding washed out roads and highways, as a heat wave sent temperatures into the high 90s elsewhere in the Midwest.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings from east-central Minnesota across northwestern Wisconsin because of the potential for rainfall rates exceeding 2 inches per hour in some places.

U.S. Highway 2, a major thoroughfare across northwestern Wisconsin, washed out early Sunday about 10 miles west of Ashland, the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office reported. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said a lengthy detour was in place. KBJR-TV reported that the waters surrounded an animal shelter along the highway in Ashland, forcing the owners to evacuate 15 dogs and four cats to a nearby farm.

Storm runoff moving down the Nemadji River after two days of heavy rain and thunderstorms also raised concerns in Superior, Wis. Mayor Jim Paine said officials expected the river to continue rising and flood U.S. Highway 2 on the east side of the city, which would require a "very lengthy detour" that he said may be impractical for most people, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

"Residents of the Allouez and Itasca areas should prepare immediately as your way in and out of the rest of Superior may be cut off soon," Paine said on Facebook late Sunday morning.

Parts of Wisconsin Highway 35 were closed south of Superior in Douglas County due to flooding. And U.S. Highway 63 was shut down by flooding in the Drummond, Wis., area, where the National Weather Service says more than 11 inches of rain fell overnight.

In Minnesota, State Highway 23 was closed for repairs where it washed out at the Nemidji River bridge in Carlton County, about 14 miles southwest of Duluth, the Carlton County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said highway crews were also working Sunday on several other washouts and flooded roads.

Temperatures reached the high 90s Sunday in Chicago, approaching if not surpassing the hottest June 17 on record — 96 degrees in 1957. Much of the region that wasn't enduring storms was experiencing a similar heat wave.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me