3 confirmed dead in western Japan earthquake
Updated 7 hours ago
TOKYO — A 9-year-old girl and two men in their 80s have been killed by a strong earthquake in the western Japan metropolis of Osaka.
The Osaka prefectural government reported two deaths, and an Ibaraki city official confirmed a third.
Strong earthquake rocks Osaka in Japan; reports of deaths and injuries, and structural damage. https://t.co/C7p9wZQIRN— Breaking News (@BreakingNews) June 18, 2018
The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck shortly after 8 a.m. north of Osaka at a depth of about 13 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The initial strength of the quake was measured at 5.9.
The strongest shaking was north of Osaka, the agency said.
The quake knocked over walls, broke windows and set off scattered building fires. It toppled book shelves in homes and scattered goods on the floor of convenience stores and other shops.
This is what happens to the trains when a #earthquake hits #Japan #osaka #kyoto #kansai pic.twitter.com/FLWvmJdspE— ChyadoSensei 茶努先生 (@chyadosensei) June 17, 2018
The morning commute was disrupted as train and subway service in the Osaka area including the bullet train were suspended to check for damage to equipment. Television images showed passengers getting off trains onto the tracks between stations.