World

3 confirmed dead in western Japan earthquake

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 17, 2018, 11:21 p.m.
Debris of damaged walls are scattered following an earthquake, in Ibaraki, Osaka, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning.
Kyodo News
Debris of damaged walls are scattered following an earthquake, in Ibaraki, Osaka, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning.
Cans and other items litter the floor of a convenience store, following an earthquake in Hirakata, Osaka, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning.
Kyodo News
Cans and other items litter the floor of a convenience store, following an earthquake in Hirakata, Osaka, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning.
Firefighters check a house damaged by an earthquake in Ibaraki City, north of Osaka prefecture on June 18, 2018. A strong quake hit western Japan early June 18, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or risk of tsunami waves, officials said.
AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters check a house damaged by an earthquake in Ibaraki City, north of Osaka prefecture on June 18, 2018. A strong quake hit western Japan early June 18, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or risk of tsunami waves, officials said.
Train guide electric boards tilt following an earthquake at Ibaraki-shi Station in Ibaraki City, north of Osaka prefecture on June 18, 2018. A strong quake hit western Japan early June 18, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or risk of tsunami waves, officials said.
AFP/Getty Images
Train guide electric boards tilt following an earthquake at Ibaraki-shi Station in Ibaraki City, north of Osaka prefecture on June 18, 2018. A strong quake hit western Japan early June 18, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or risk of tsunami waves, officials said.

TOKYO — A 9-year-old girl and two men in their 80s have been killed by a strong earthquake in the western Japan metropolis of Osaka.

The Osaka prefectural government reported two deaths, and an Ibaraki city official confirmed a third.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck shortly after 8 a.m. north of Osaka at a depth of about 13 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The initial strength of the quake was measured at 5.9.

The strongest shaking was north of Osaka, the agency said.

The quake knocked over walls, broke windows and set off scattered building fires. It toppled book shelves in homes and scattered goods on the floor of convenience stores and other shops.

The morning commute was disrupted as train and subway service in the Osaka area including the bullet train were suspended to check for damage to equipment. Television images showed passengers getting off trains onto the tracks between stations.

