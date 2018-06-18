Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

$20,000 engagement ring found by officer with metal detector

The Associated Press | Monday, June 18, 2018, 8:36 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. — Long Island police say an officer used his personal metal detector to find a woman's $20,000 engagement ring she lost on the beach on Fire Island.

The Suffolk County Police Department says the woman reached out Saturday, saying she lost her ring sometime over the weekend. WNBC-TV reports a department Marine Bureau officer searched the home she was staying at, to no avail.

Another officer, Marine Bureau Police Officer Edmund McDowell brought his personal metal detector to the beach where the woman had been sitting. Police officials say McDowell found the ring after about 10 minutes of searching with the metal detector.

The department says McDowell has used his metal detector to find missing rings twice now.

