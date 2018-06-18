Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

2 sisters accused of stabbing each other in 'mutual combat'

The Associated Press | Monday, June 18, 2018, 9:25 a.m.
MaxPixel

Updated 8 hours ago

MADISON, Wis. — Two sisters accused of stabbing each other during a fight in front of five small children are in jail in Wisconsin pending criminal charges.

The Madison Police Department says officers were dispatched to a residence just after noon Saturday after one woman reported she had been stabbed. The officers arrived to find two “uncooperative” sisters ages 24 and 23 with stab wounds on their arms.

A police statement says the women had “engaged in mutual combat,” but did not suffer life-threatening wounds.

Police say both women will be charged with domestic recklessly endangering safety.

The statement also says a 30-year-old man is suspected of initiating the disturbance.

Child Protective Services was called to assist with the five children.

