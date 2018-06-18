Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Police: Ohio woman hid boyfriend's body in motel for 4 days

The Associated Press | Monday, June 18, 2018, 9:30 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Police have arrested an Ohio woman who they say kept the body of her boyfriend inside their shared motel room for four days after he died of a suspected drug overdose.

Authorities say a worker discovered the body at the Crosslands Motel in the Cincinnati suburb of Sharonville on June 14.

Court documents identify the body as Jacob Tackett. Police say 34-year-old Kathryn Carmen, or Akron, told officers he stopped breathing after they used heroin together June 10.

Police say the woman covered the body with a sheet the next day and continued to stay in the room and use heroin.

The worker found the body after investigating a foul odor coming from the room.

Carmen is charged with abuse of a corpse. A message seeking comment was left for her attorney Monday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me