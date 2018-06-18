Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Deputy accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old, threatening to deport her mom

The Associated Press | Monday, June 18, 2018, 11:15 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

SAN ANTONIO — A deputy sheriff in Texas is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl and threatening the child's mother with deportation if she reported him.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says 47-year-old Jose Nunez was arrested Sunday on a warrant for super aggravated sexual assault, pending formal charges.

County jail and court records show Nunez is being held without bail and don't list an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He is due in court Monday afternoon.

Salazar said the mother from Guatemala took her daughter to a fire station Saturday night when the child cried out for help.

Salazar said the assaults may have been going on for years, and that there could be other victims.

Nunez is an employee of the county jail and is on paid leave.

