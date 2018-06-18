Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Ann Coulter to Trump: Don't fall for 'child actors' in border separations

Tribune-Review | Monday, June 18, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Political commentator/author Ann Coulter speaks onstage at The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe at Sony Studios on August 27, 2016 in Los Angeles.
Political commentator/author Ann Coulter speaks onstage at The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe at Sony Studios on August 27, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Commentator Ann Coulter has a message for President Trump: Don't fall for it.

The conservative described children crying at the border when separated from their families as "child actors" during a segment on Fox News on Sunday, saying she's concerned the president might be convinced to change policy because of these images and stories.

"I would also say one other thing, these child actors weeping and crying on all the other networks 24/7 right now – do not fall for it, Mr. President," Coulter said. "I get very nervous about the president getting his news from TV."

The fight over separating children families from their families has intensified. Over the weekend, Democrats were urging a change of policy and hoping to gain political advantage five months before midterm elections.

The separations largely are the result of a "zero-tolerance" policy announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

During her appearance on Fox News, Coulter referenced an article she says appeared in The New Yorker that children at the border were acting and being coached.

Earlier this month, Senate Democrats introduced a bill to end the separation of immigrant families. A Republican House bill released by last week would also end it. Trump also could end without action by Congress.

