Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Records: Trump Tower failed to follow fish protection rules

The Associated Press | Monday, June 18, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
Runners head down Columbus Drive during the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday Oct. 8, 2017 in Chicago. In the background are Trump Tower (center, left) and the Wrigley Building (center, right).
Runners head down Columbus Drive during the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday Oct. 8, 2017 in Chicago. In the background are Trump Tower (center, left) and the Wrigley Building (center, right).

Updated 4 hours ago

CHICAGO — The Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago is one of the largest users of water from the Chicago River, but records show it has never met Environmental Protection Agency rules for protecting fish.

The Chicago Tribune reports that city records indicate the skyscraper siphons nearly 20 million gallons a day for its cooling systems before pumping water back into the river at up to 35 degrees hotter.

State and federal regulations limit the number of fish that can be trapped or killed during water intake processes.

State records show that of the nearly dozen high-rise buildings using the river for cooling water, Trump Tower is the only one that has failed to document it followed the requirements. Officials at the decade-old building also failed to study fish killed by the complex.

Trump Tower officials didn't immediately respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me