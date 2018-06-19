Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

France's Macron admonishes teenager; video goes viral

The Associated Press | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
In this image made from video taken on Monday, June 18, 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with a teenage boy in Paris. A video of French President Emmanuel Macron is going viral on social media as he strongly admonished a teenager who spoke to him with familiarity.
TF1 via AP
In this image made from video taken on Monday, June 18, 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with a teenage boy in Paris. A video of French President Emmanuel Macron is going viral on social media as he strongly admonished a teenager who spoke to him with familiarity.

Updated 14 hours ago

PARIS — A video of French President Emmanuel Macron strongly admonishing a teenager who called him by a nickname is going viral on social media.

A teenager asked Macron "How's it going, Manu?" — using a diminutive for Macron's first name — at a ceremony Monday for the 78th anniversary of Charles De Gaulle's historic appeal for armed resistance against Nazi tyranny.

Macron responded "call me Mr. President of the republic or sir." He then added: "the day you want to start a revolution, get a degree and learn to feed yourself, OK? You can start lecturing others then."

Macron tweeted a video of the discussion, sparking a lot of comments Tuesday. Some people criticized the French leader for his perceived arrogance while others approved of his demand for respect.

