Baltimore Dunkin' Donuts sign asks guests to identify non-English-speaking employees

A Dunkin' Donuts in Baltimore took some heat for an attempt at customer satisfaction that ... well ... didn't go how the manager thought it might.

The sign, captured by Gillian Morley, a news producer at WBAL-TV in Baltimore, in the store urged customers to call the manager if "you hear any of our staff SHOUTING in a language other than ENGLISH."

Customers who called were to be rewarded with a coupon for a free coffee and pastry, per the sign, which had the general manager's phone number on it.

In a statement , Dunkin' Donuts said the general manager posted the sign "based on her own personal judgment" to address a "customer service and satisfaction issue." The franchise owner determined the sign to be "inappropriate" and had the sign removed.

The sign comes a month after a New York lawyer went on a rant captured on video about restaurant employees speaking spanish.

In that instance, Aaron Schlossberg would have the workers "kicked out of my country" and that in a Manhattan eatery, "staff should be speaking English."