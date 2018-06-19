Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Rats blamed for chewing up $18K inside ATM in India

Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
A bank in India appears to be the victim of rats, who are said to have got into an ATM and fed on notes worth about 1,230,000 Indian Rupees — about $18,000 in U.S. cash.
Karma Paljor/Twitter
Updated 9 hours ago

These days, it seems most of us eat through money pretty quickly. At a bank in India, it's the rats that are doing the chewing.

Maybe.

The India Times reports rodents got into an ATM and fed on notes worth about 1,230,000 Indian Rupees, which is about $18,000 in U.S. cash.

The ATM had been reported as being down since May 20, and technicians were called in to fix it. When they opened it up June 11, they found only millions of pieces of shredded bills.

The images went viral on social media.

However, the Times reports the bank, in the northeastern-most corner of India, isn't buying the rat story. They've launched an investigation with police.

And they may have a point: The notes seem more torn than chewed.

