Rats blamed for chewing up $18K inside ATM in India
Updated 9 hours ago
These days, it seems most of us eat through money pretty quickly. At a bank in India, it's the rats that are doing the chewing.
Maybe.
The India Times reports rodents got into an ATM and fed on notes worth about 1,230,000 Indian Rupees, which is about $18,000 in U.S. cash.
The ATM had been reported as being down since May 20, and technicians were called in to fix it. When they opened it up June 11, they found only millions of pieces of shredded bills.
The images went viral on social media.
Yes! The rat did a fine job of making a very expensive nest worth 12 lakhs pic.twitter.com/SglTeV1Xum— Karma Paljor (@Karma_Paljor) June 18, 2018
However, the Times reports the bank, in the northeastern-most corner of India, isn't buying the rat story. They've launched an investigation with police.
And they may have a point: The notes seem more torn than chewed.
Really Size doesn't matter!! What a rat this is! Rat-bitten bank notes worth Rs 12 lakh 38 thousand. Torn notes and dead rat found inside ATM in Tinsukia Assam. Rat found dead before little one could bite remaining Rs 17 lakh 10 thousand. pic.twitter.com/3Omns7gAZH— Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) June 18, 2018