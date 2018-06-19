Corey Lewandowski mocks girl with Down syndrome separated from family

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Corey Lewandowski will never be mistaken for a compassionate conservative.

But Tuesday night, President Trump's former campaign manager was called myriad names on the Internet.

Lewandowski was a guest on Fox News and interrupted former Hillary Clinton aide Zac Petkanas when Petkanas was relating a story about a girl who was separated from her family who crossed into the United States.

"I read today about a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who was taken from her mother," Petkanas began.

Lewandowski broke in with a dismissive "Womp, womp."

Petkanas countered with, "Did you say 'womp womp' to a 10-year-old with Down syndrome? How dare you!"

In no time, Twitter let him have it.

'Womp, womp' former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski says on Fox News during a discussion about a migrant girl with Down syndrome who was recently separated from her family at the US border. pic.twitter.com/pw3Ilppdwi — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 20, 2018

This is so horrible, even by Lewandowski standards. https://t.co/4SNBUtCgfu — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 20, 2018

Karma just decided that from now on, whenever something goes horribly wrong for Corey Lewandowski, somebody within earshot will sing out 'Womp Womp.'And this may happen more than once. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 20, 2018

No really Corey Lewandowski -a true profile in courage today.Picking on a 10 year-old with Downs Syndrome lost and alone without her mother in a strange place.True profile in courage. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 20, 2018

Lewandowski was fired from the Trump campaign in 2016 because he grabbed a Breitbart reporter at a conference in Florida. The pundit's insensitive remarks were met with heated backlash on social media, including a rebuke from former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

Hi @HarvardIOP ,Just wanted to let you know that one of your fellows, Corey Lewandowski, just said, 'Womp, Womp,' when he was told about a child with Down Syndrome being taken from her mother at the border.Let us know your thoughts on this.Sincerely,Decent Human Beings — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 20, 2018