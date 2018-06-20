Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Teenager finds bear breaking into his home for loaf of bread

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Updated 8 hours ago

TORRINGTON, Conn. — An 18-year-old Connecticut man who was investigating a loud noise in his kitchen says he came face-to-face with a bear.

Carlos Novicky says he found the bear in his Torrington, home on Tuesday after it pushed through a screen window to get a loaf of bread from the counter.

Novicky says he went back into his room and called police and animal control.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the bear was euthanized as it left the house, which the department says is standard protocol.

The female bear was about a year old. The agency says it had no previous contact with the animal.

