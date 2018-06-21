Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

EU says tax on Harleys aimed to 'make noise' in trade debate

The Associated Press | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 11:45 a.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Thursday that the grouping has targeted some iconic American imports like Harley-Davidson motorcycles and bourbon for tariffs in hopes that it will “make noise” and put pressure on U.S. leaders amid a trade dispute.

The EU announced this week it would begin taxing U.S. imports worth about $3.4 billion from Friday, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to put tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Other goods the EU will tax include jeans, peanut butter, orange juice and cranberries.

During an interview in New Zealand, where she was launching free-trade negotiations, Malmstrom said the EU had chosen some of the goods because they were symbols of Americana and would make people take notice.

“If we can’t convince our American partners, maybe the American businesses and the American consumers and the American politicians can,” she said.

Trump has said the measures against the EU steel and aluminum are meant to protect national security interests.

Malmstrom said the 28-nation EU wasn’t dumping steel on the market.

“The steel that we export to the U.S. is not a threat to the national security,” she said. “They need that steel; it’s high quality steel.”

The EU shared concerns that China was dumping steel on the global market by subsidizing state-owned companies, Malmstrom said.

“We don’t like that,” she said. “Nobody in the world likes that.”

But she said tariffs and a possible trade war between the U.S. and China weren’t the right answer. She said the U.S. measures were illegal, and the EU couldn’t sit back and accept them without a response. She said the EU tariffs were proportionate and she hoped the dispute wouldn’t escalate further.

The dispute underlined the political and strategic importance of reaching free-trade agreements with countries like New Zealand, she said.

Malmstrom was in the South Pacific nation to formally launch negotiations in a process that is expected to take at least two years before a deal is reached. She met with New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker and acting Prime Minister Winston Peters.

The most difficult part of the negotiations was likely to revolve around New Zealand’s exports of dairy, beef and sheep products, Malmstrom said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me