Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

2 South Dakota inmates sue over tablets

The Associated Press | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 1:36 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Two lawsuits filed by South Dakota inmates allege the state Department of Correction’s tablet computers are blocking access to the courts.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Mike Durfee State Prison inmate Rex Gard filed the second tablet-related lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday. Gard alleges the tablet software is prone to malfunctions and doesn’t provide access to legal databases as promised.

South Dakota opted for the tablets in lieu of paying legal aides and furnishing a law library last year.

Another inmate at the same prison filed a similar federal lawsuit last month. Inmate Winston Brakeall alleges the shuttering of the law library and the canceling of legal aid contracts left him unaware he had improperly filed a grievance.

The Corrections Department declined the newspaper’s request for comment.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me