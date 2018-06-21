Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Rapper Jim Jones among 4 arrested after Atlanta police chase

The Associated Press | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 10:09 p.m.
In this Oct. 2, 2008, file photo, rapper Jim Jones performs at the 2008 VH1 Hip Hop Honors show in New York. Jones was arrested early Thursday, June 21, 2018, after a brief police chase in west Georgia, on multiple charges including narcotics possession and receiving stolen property.
Jason DeCrow | AP
NEWNAN, Ga. — Rapper Jim Jones has been arrested after a brief police chase in west Georgia.

A Coweta County investigator says he saw a southbound Mercedes sport utility vehicle drift into the emergency lane on Interstate 85 several times late Wednesday.

News outlets report when the investigator pulled the car over, he said it appeared to be filled with smoke and smelled of marijuana.

As officers approached, the driver accelerated and led authorities on a short chase. Police pulled in front of the SUV to stop it and were hit by the driver.

The four people inside, including Jones, were arrested early Thursday on multiple charges including narcotics possession and receiving stolen property.

Jones has appeared on reality TV. His 2006 song, “We Fly High,” reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100.

