Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Summer camp illness sends 33 kids, 3 adults to hospital

The Associated Press | Friday, June 22, 2018, 7:09 a.m.
Authorities say 33 kids and three adults were hospitalized after falling ill at Clover Leaf 4H Camp in Florida.
Google
Authorities say 33 kids and three adults were hospitalized after falling ill at Clover Leaf 4H Camp in Florida.

Updated 12 hours ago

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Authorities say 33 children and three adults were hospitalized after falling ill during a summer camp in Florida. Most of them complained of nausea.

WFLA reports that one child passed out, prompting Thursday's 911 response to the Clover Leaf 4H Camp.

The Highlands County Health Department is searching from the cause of the illness, which is not thought to be serious. Highlands County Fire Rescue tweeted that they also treated four children at the scene in Lake Placid, which is northwest of Lake Okeechobee in central Florida.

The television station reported that 60 other children at the camp did not fall ill.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me