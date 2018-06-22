Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Cincinnati Zoo's last white tiger, Popsy, dies at 22

The Associated Press | Friday, June 22, 2018, 7:06 a.m.
The Cincinnati Zoo
Updated 12 hours ago

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo's last white tiger has died.

Zoo officials said Thursday that Popsy has been euthanized due to age-related issues. The female tiger was 22.

Zoo Director of Animal Health Mark Campbell says Popsy had several health issues, and in the end it was determined that the zoo was unable to maintain her “good quality of life.”

The tiger arrived in Cincinnati from Nashville in June 1996. Popsy and her sister Erica were named after the late Cincinnati Pops conductor Erich Kunzel.

Popsy spent the past 10 years with a male companion named Akere, who died in December 2017.

The zoo says the average white tiger lifespan is 15 to 20 years.

