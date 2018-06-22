Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Buffalo city parks mark 150 years with 1,500 pink flamingos on their lawn — a record

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Friday, June 22, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
Buffalo parks set record with 1,500 plastic flamingos in a line, June 21, 2018.
Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy via Twitter
Buffalo parks set record with 1,500 plastic flamingos in a line, June 21, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

Buffalo's Olmsted Parks system used their 150th anniversary as an excuse to set a world record.

They placed 1,500 plastic flamingo lawn ornaments on Bidwell Parkway in a line exactly 2018 feet long.

Iconic landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted was the designer of Buffalo's parks and parkways so officials incorporated his initials into the event — FLOmingos On Parade.

Guinness World Records certified the record.

Coincidently, they set the record on National Selfie Day so visitors took advantage of the opportunity:

Here's a fun run through the line during setup:

The previous record was held by Pledge the Pink of Callawassie Island, South Carolina, which lined up 1,058 flamingos in 2016, reports the Associated Press.

Buffalo residents were invited to take the birds and display them at home.

