Buffalo city parks mark 150 years with 1,500 pink flamingos on their lawn — a record
Updated 9 hours ago
Buffalo's Olmsted Parks system used their 150th anniversary as an excuse to set a world record.
They placed 1,500 plastic flamingo lawn ornaments on Bidwell Parkway in a line exactly 2018 feet long.
Sea of PINK here on Bidwell Parkway as 1500 lawn flamingos have invaded in an attempt to break the #GuinnessWorldRecord for most lawn flamingos touching in a line. #FLOmingos is helping celebrate 150 years of @bfloparks ! @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/NCw4t9MF7R— Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) June 21, 2018
Iconic landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted was the designer of Buffalo's parks and parkways so officials incorporated his initials into the event — FLOmingos On Parade.
Guinness World Records certified the record.
We hold this record close to our hearts. @GWR #OfficiallyAmazing #Olmsted150 #FLOmingos pic.twitter.com/qQObotnjLV— bFLO Olmsted Parks (@bfloparks) June 21, 2018
Coincidently, they set the record on National Selfie Day so visitors took advantage of the opportunity:
Sharing #NationalSelfieDay with the 1500 flamingos in a line celebrating the 150th anniversary of Frederick Law Olmsted in Buffalo. #FLOmingos @bfloparks Think they'll let me be the 1,501st flamingo? I blend right in! pic.twitter.com/xTqgaEQAea— Monica Manney (@manney_monica) June 21, 2018
Here's a fun run through the line during setup:
We made it to No. 1,345 ... just a few more to set up. #FLOmingos #Olmsted150 @GWR pic.twitter.com/1UjyaVZTXt— bFLO Olmsted Parks (@bfloparks) June 21, 2018
The previous record was held by Pledge the Pink of Callawassie Island, South Carolina, which lined up 1,058 flamingos in 2016, reports the Associated Press.
Sorry @CallawassieSC , we really wanted that @GWR mark for our 150th. #FLOmingos #Olmsted150 pic.twitter.com/a1q5ndCovN— bFLO Olmsted Parks (@bfloparks) June 21, 2018
Buffalo residents were invited to take the birds and display them at home.
#FLOmingos hitched a ride to the Scoop!! pic.twitter.com/gQbue2hi7n— Scoop Shop (@Scoopshop648) June 22, 2018