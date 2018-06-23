New Zealand leader to spend 3rd night in hospital with baby

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to spend a third night in a hospital before returning home with her newborn daughter.

Ardern's office said Saturday she plans to make her first public appearance since the birth when she leaves Auckland City Hospital on Sunday morning.

On Thursday, Ardern became just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office. Many hope the 37-year-old will become a role model for combining motherhood with political leadership.

She plans to take six weeks' leave before returning to work, when partner Clarke Gayford will become the child's primary caregiver. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has taken the reins as New Zealand's acting prime minister.

Ardern has yet to announce a name for her daughter, after earlier saying the couple was having difficulty deciding.

The baby is due to take her first bath on Saturday afternoon.

The last leader to give birth while holding office was late Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. She gave birth to Bakhtawar in 1990.