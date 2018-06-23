Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

New Zealand leader to spend 3rd night in hospital with baby

The Associated Press | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 12:06 a.m.
This handout photo taken from the Instagram account of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) on June 22, 2018 shows Ardern with her midwife Libby (R) posing with Ardern's newborn baby girl, born at Auckland City Hospital on June 21. New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern will spend a second night in hospital with her 'very alert and hungry' newborn daughter who Twitter wags have dubbed the 'prime miniature.'
AFP/Getty Images
Updated 21 hours ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to spend a third night in a hospital before returning home with her newborn daughter.

Ardern's office said Saturday she plans to make her first public appearance since the birth when she leaves Auckland City Hospital on Sunday morning.

On Thursday, Ardern became just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office. Many hope the 37-year-old will become a role model for combining motherhood with political leadership.

She plans to take six weeks' leave before returning to work, when partner Clarke Gayford will become the child's primary caregiver. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has taken the reins as New Zealand's acting prime minister.

Ardern has yet to announce a name for her daughter, after earlier saying the couple was having difficulty deciding.

The baby is due to take her first bath on Saturday afternoon.

The last leader to give birth while holding office was late Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. She gave birth to Bakhtawar in 1990.

