World

Celebration, defiance mix at New York City gay pride parade

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Battle of the Sexes' during the London Film Festival. Tennis legend King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events. New York's march will pass by the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village on Sunday, June 24, 2018, before heading up Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, former tennis player Billie Jean King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Battle of the Sexes' during the London Film Festival. Tennis legend King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events. New York's march will pass by the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village on Sunday, June 24, 2018, before heading up Fifth Avenue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
In this June 28, 2015 file photo, crowd waves rainbow flags during the Heritage Pride March in New York. Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events. New York's march will pass by the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village on Sunday, June 24, 2018, before heading up Fifth Avenue. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
In this June 28, 2015 file photo, crowd waves rainbow flags during the Heritage Pride March in New York. Tennis legend Billie Jean King will be one of the grand marshals of New York City's gay pride march as cities around the world hold LGBT pride events. New York's march will pass by the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village on Sunday, June 24, 2018, before heading up Fifth Avenue. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
A couple of women take a selfie under a rainbow banner during International LGBT Pride Day in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A couple of women take a selfie under a rainbow banner during International LGBT Pride Day in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

NEW YORK — Celebration and pride mixed with defiance in New York City on Sunday as throngs of people crowded the streets, rainbow flags waving, for the annual gay pride march.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was one of the grand marshals, along with transgender advocate Tyler Ford and civil rights organization Lambda Legal. The event, and others like it around the country, commemorate the riots that erupted in response to a police raid at a New York gay bar called the Stonewall Inn in June 1969.

Onlookers and participants in New York noted those origins at Sunday's event, which was both a celebration of the diversity of LGBT culture and a statement against anti-LGBT policies promoted by President Donald Trump, such as the Republican president's attempt to ban all transgender people from serving in the military. They also spoke out against policies aimed at other communities, like immigrants and minorities.

“We're making a statement that we're here, everybody. Whether it's immigrants, whether it's queer people or people of color, we're not going to put up with what this administration is doing,” said Diego Molano of Queens, at his second pride parade. “You can't just cage everybody up.”

Olivia Nadler, a Connecticut resident attending her third parade, said “people that are oppressed are not going to go away, they're not going to be quiet, they're not going to be ignored.”

Elected officials, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, both Democrats, were among those attending the march.

Before it started, Cuomo officially unveiled a New York state memorial to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people that honors victims of intolerance. Placed in Hudson River Park, it has nine boulders with pieces of glass installed in them that can act as prisms and reflect rainbows in sunlight.

Cuomo formed the commission to come up with an LGBT memorial after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando that left 49 people dead.

The theme of this year's march was “Defiantly Different.” Eighty floats and tens of thousands of marchers were expected.

