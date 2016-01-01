Penguins / NHL
Fleury returns, helps Penguins defeat Blues
ST. LOUIS — Given the way he'll add a little flourish to a glove save once in a while or trash talk a teammate whose ...
Penguins notebook: Yeo no stranger to midseason changes
ST. LOUIS — Former Penguins assistant Mike Yeo, who took over for Ken Hitchcock behind the St. Louis bench Wednesday, has become an expert on ...
Pens defenseman Daley has success with his slap shot
ST. LOUIS — Trevor Daley knows the slap shot isn't the weapon it once was in the NHL. He knows that modern goaltenders are too ...
Copyright © 2016 by STATS LLC. All rights reserved.
Copyright © 2016 by STATS LLC. All rights reserved.
Three Periods: Penguins look inward for Sheary replacement
FIRST REPLACING SHEARY A year ago, it would have been a silly question. Today, it's still a little bit out of left field but worth ...
Penguins top Blue Jackets in OT after wasting 3-1 lead
How fitting that one of the Penguins' better performances this season in the "battle areas" of the ice came against the Metropolitan Division rival with ...
Rutherford says he'll listen to Fleury as trade deadline approaches
In the topsy-turvy world of NHL transactions, there aren't many things Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford can guarantee in the next month as the league's ...
Blue Jackets have a history of sparking Penguins
By the time the Penguins raised the Stanley Cup in San Jose last June, the Columbus Blue Jackets had been on the links long enough ...
Penguins unveil Stadium Series uniforms
It didn't take goalie Matt Murray long to form an opinion about the jerseys the Penguins will wear for their Stadium Series game against the ...
Penguins notebook: Crosby, Cullen could be linemates
Not even Penguins goaltenders Matt Murray or Marc-Andre Fleury have shared as much five-on-five ice time with Sidney Crosby this season as Conor Sheary. At Thursday's ...
Penguins winger Sheary out four to six weeks
For more than a decade, the Penguins have searched for a homegrown winger who could be a consistent goal-scoring threat on a line with Sidney ...
Penguins notebook: Cullen back at practice
Leave it to Penguins center Matt Cullen to exude cool and calm about an ahead-of-schedule recovery of a broken foot. Apparently, at age 40, that injury ...
Hornqvist settles into old role, scores twice in Penguins' victory
Patric Hornqvist was back in his old neighborhood on the Penguins lineup card Tuesday night. He didn't need a GPS to get around. Knew all the ...
Penguins notebook: Letang not looking to pace himself in return
The only pacing Kris Letang cared to ponder after Tuesday's morning skate involved the tempo of the night's game against Nashville. Back in the Penguins' ...
Playoff format a tough road for Penguins, other top Metropolitan teams
Between the well-worn debate pitting Sidney Crosby against Alex Ovechkin and the playoff history between the teams, fans of the Penguins and Capitals get along ...