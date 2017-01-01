Penguins / NHL
Penguins pair Crosby, Malkin still give opponents fits after decade in NHL
Ottawa coach Guy Boucher stood at the front of the media room at Canadian Tire Centre on the morning of Jan. 12 with an opportunity ...
Tomlinisms to help Steelers fans catch up on Pens season
It's not something defenseman Ian Cole dealt with during his last few seasons with the St. Louis Blues. The NFL team in that town wasn't ...
Penguins notebook: Despite 6 selections to team, Crosby chases 1st All-Star Game point
Due to four injuries and two Olympic tournaments that preempted the event, Sidney Crosby will be playing in the NHL All-Star Game for just the ...
Fellow Penguins say no single skill defines Crosby's storied career
Sidney Crosby needs no additional accolades or achievements to cement his reputation as one of the all-time greats in hockey. Stanley Cups, Olympic gold, the ...
Penguins notebook: Lemieux, Gretzky, Orr agree Howe was greatest
Nine Penguins and former Penguins made the cut when the NHL announced its list of the 100 greatest players in league history Friday night in ...
Penguins can't make 1st-period lead stand against Bruins
BOSTON — In the first period, Trevor Daley went nose to nose with David Backes. In the second period, Backes and Phil Kessel nearly came ...
Penguins notebook: Guentzel switches to center as Malkin's fill-in
BOSTON — From speed to smarts to a finishing touch, there are a lot of attributes making rookie Jake Guentzel an attractive option when coach ...
Pens' hottest scorer Sheary not prone to superstition
Conor Sheary emerged as the hottest scorer on the Penguins' top forward line in the past week-plus, but he continued to lag well behind linemates ...
Penguins notebook: Injury bug bites Malkin, Hornqvist
The last time the Penguins adjusted to the absence of Evgeni Malkin, they stumbled upon the scoring potency of the "HBK line." With Malkin certain to ...
Blues use size to slow down, shut out Penguins
It was a few minutes into the second period Tuesday night, and the Penguins' top line was buzzing around the offensive zone, causing problems for ...
Penguins notebook: Dumoulin returns to lineup against Blues
A resemblance to Robocop bugged Brian Dumoulin, but the Penguins defenseman accepted the look as a necessary sacrifice of style when he returned to the ...
Forward Kunitz uses his 'killer' instinct to help Penguins
Chris Kunitz delivered the defensive highlight of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final for the Penguins when he chased down Joel Ward in the first period ...
Penguins Sheary earns NHL's No. 1 star honor
The story of Conor Sheary's rise from undrafted college free agent to Penguins standout received a new footnote Monday as the 24-year-old winger claimed the ...
Sheary, Murray shine in victory over Bruins
On Dec. 15, 2015, Conor Sheary and Matt Murray hopped into a car in Wilkes-Barre for a six-hour drive to Boston to meet the Penguins ...