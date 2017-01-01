Penguins / NHL
Pens' hottest scorer Sheary not prone to superstition
Conor Sheary emerged as the hottest scorer on the Penguins' top forward line in the past week-plus, but he continued to lag well behind linemates ...
Penguins notebook: Injury bug bites Malkin, Hornqvist
The last time the Penguins adjusted to the absence of Evgeni Malkin, they stumbled upon the scoring potency of the "HBK line." With Malkin certain to ...
Blues use size to slow down, shut out Penguins
It was a few minutes into the second period Tuesday night, and the Penguins' top line was buzzing around the offensive zone, causing problems for ...
Forward Kunitz uses his 'killer' instinct to help Penguins
Chris Kunitz delivered the defensive highlight of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final for the Penguins when he chased down Joel Ward in the first period ...
Penguins Sheary earns NHL's No. 1 star honor
The story of Conor Sheary's rise from undrafted college free agent to Penguins standout received a new footnote Monday as the 24-year-old winger claimed the ...
Sheary, Murray shine in victory over Bruins
On Dec. 15, 2015, Conor Sheary and Matt Murray hopped into a car in Wilkes-Barre for a six-hour drive to Boston to meet the Penguins ...
Penguins notebook: Upcoming schedule forces Sullivan into tough choices
When it comes to handing out starts to goaltenders, NHL coaches often have the decisions taken out of their hands by schedule makers. If a team ...
Penguins dismantle Hurricanes on the road
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cameron Gaunce fit right in with the cluster of blue-ribbon defensemen swooping around the ice during the Penguins' 7-1 win on Friday ...
Three periods: Fehr takes center stage
FIRST TAKING CENTER STAGE There's a reason wingers don't often switch to center in the NHL, like Eric Fehr did two games ago to ...
Penguins notebook: Mass. native Sullivan says he's rooting for Steelers
Mike Sullivan was born and raised in Marshfield, Mass. His profession, however, dictates it's a good thing for him to have Pittsburgh sports fans on ...
Penguins have earned their share of blowout wins this season
Penguins forward Eric Fehr is a big baseball fan. He catches Toronto Blue Jays games on TV whenever he can, but he isn't familiar with ...
Penguins notebook: Maatta relishes time with former Finnish national teammate
RALEIGH, N.C. — Olli Maatta suggested Mexican food when he and Carolina winger Teuvo Teravainen made dinner plans in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday night. But ...
Fehr getting chance to impress Pens with Cullen injured
RALEIGH, N.C. — When he learned earlier this week of his mission to replace Matt Cullen, one of the NHL's best bang-for-the-buck centers, Eric Fehr ...
Penguins notebook: Guentzel finds space to score
Precious little free space exists for skaters in today's structure-heavy NHL during five-on-five play. Often, only the elite shooters find ways to regularly stand out ...