Penguins place Letang on injured reserve
The Penguins placed defenseman Kris Letang on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Chad Ruhwedel and forward Jake Guentzel from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the team announced Monday morning. Letang ...
Injuries open door for Penguins defenseman Warsofsky to emerge
Given his spot on the organizational depth chart, defenseman David Warsofsky is in a bit of an odd position these days. If his name is penciled ...
Penguins lose third straight, lose Letang to injury
DETROIT — With the score tied in the third period, Andreas Athanasiou picked up the puck behind his own net and took off up the ...
Penguins notebook: Cole sentimental about Joe Louis Arena
While veteran members of the Penguins will remember Joe Louis Arena as the place the team won the 2009 Stanley Cup, the building holds different ...
Three periods: Penguins' Oleksy leans on hip check
First HIP, HIP, HOORAY With the game moving toward speed and away from physicality, the hip check is practically a lost art in the ...
Penguins fall to Senators, drop 2nd in a row
OTTAWA — As the Penguins on Thursday night processed their first consecutive regulation losses since December 2015, they knew just where to point fingers. Even ...
Penguins notebook: Players make possible final visit to The Joe
Watch out, SAP Center in San Jose. The buildings where the Penguins clinched the franchise's four Stanley Cup championships are becoming endangered species. The Penguins won ...
Penguins Rust, Sheary prospering in first full NHL seasons
As the Penguins hit the halfway point of their season after a matchup with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night, wingers Conor Sheary and Bryan ...
Penguins notebook: PK a headache at midseason
OTTAWA — The Penguins finished their first half of the regular season with one of their most disappointing penalty-killing performances in at least a month, ...
Penguins contain fandom during NFL playoffs
Penguins center Nick Bonino vividly remembers how Yankees slugger Aaron Boone broke his heart in the fall of 2003 with a walk-off homer in Game ...
Penguins can't overcome momentum of Ovechkin's 1,000th point in loss to Capitals
WASHINGTON — More than 18,000 red-rocking Capitals fans arrived at the Verizon Center on Wednesday night looking to celebrate the legendary offensive exploits of Alex ...
Back-to-back games haven't been an issue for Pens
WASHINGTON — Playing games on consecutive days in different cities is perhaps the most physically challenging aspect of the NHL schedule. Penguins winger Carl Hagelin has ...
Penguins' Oleksy prepares to meet former team
Not that they forget about the bruises and aches they gave one another in the American Hockey League as opponents a few years ago, but ...
Penguins notebook: Crosby, Malkin land All-Star nods
As President Barack Obama and many others have declared, Phil Kessel still is a Stanley Cup champion. But the Penguins right winger, who ranked eighth ...