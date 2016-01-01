Penguins / NHL
Penguins notebook: Goalies fine with new NHL-mandated pants
Marc-Andre Fleury and Jon Taglianetti, a member of the Penguins' equipment staff, stood in the dressing room and stared at a pair of new, NHL-approved ...
Rutherford says he'll listen to Fleury as trade deadline approaches
In the topsy-turvy world of NHL transactions, there aren't many things Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford can guarantee in the next month as the league's ...
Blue Jackets have a history of sparking Penguins
By the time the Penguins raised the Stanley Cup in San Jose last June, the Columbus Blue Jackets had been on the links long enough ...
Penguins notebook: Crosby, Cullen could be linemates
Not even Penguins goaltenders Matt Murray or Marc-Andre Fleury have shared as much five-on-five ice time with Sidney Crosby this season as Conor Sheary. At Thursday's ...
Penguins winger Sheary out four to six weeks
For more than a decade, the Penguins have searched for a homegrown winger who could be a consistent goal-scoring threat on a line with Sidney ...
Penguins notebook: Cullen back at practice
Leave it to Penguins center Matt Cullen to exude cool and calm about an ahead-of-schedule recovery of a broken foot. Apparently, at age 40, that injury ...
Hornqvist settles into old role, scores twice in Penguins' victory
Patric Hornqvist was back in his old neighborhood on the Penguins lineup card Tuesday night. He didn't need a GPS to get around. Knew all the ...
Penguins notebook: Letang not looking to pace himself in return
The only pacing Kris Letang cared to ponder after Tuesday's morning skate involved the tempo of the night's game against Nashville. Back in the Penguins' ...
Playoff format a tough road for Penguins, other top Metropolitan teams
Between the well-worn debate pitting Sidney Crosby against Alex Ovechkin and the playoff history between the teams, fans of the Penguins and Capitals get along ...
Penguins notebook: With role and future in question, Fleury lives day-to-day
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury enters the de facto second half of the NHL season with no idea what his immediate future holds. Fleury doesn't know when his ...
Tomlinisms to help Steelers fans catch up on Pens season
It's not something defenseman Ian Cole dealt with during his last few seasons with the St. Louis Blues. The NFL team in that town wasn't ...
Crosby scores 1st All-Star goal in Metro Division win
LOS ANGELES — Wayne Simmonds scored the tiebreaking goal with 4 minutes, 58 seconds to play, and fill-in coach Wayne Gretzky and captain Sidney Crosby ...
Penguins pair Crosby, Malkin still give opponents fits after decade in NHL
Ottawa coach Guy Boucher stood at the front of the media room at Canadian Tire Centre on the morning of Jan. 12 with an opportunity ...
Penguins notebook: Despite 6 selections to team, Crosby chases 1st All-Star Game point
Due to four injuries and two Olympic tournaments that preempted the event, Sidney Crosby will be playing in the NHL All-Star Game for just the ...