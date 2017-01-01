Penguins / NHL
Late magic lifts Penguins past Canadiens in overtime
Early in Saturday night's game, Conor Sheary took his best shots at all-star Montreal goalie Carey Price. A point-blank wrister from the top of the crease. ...
Laid-back Jarry part of Penguins' depth at goaltender
When Mike Bales joined the Penguins organization as goaltending development coach in 2011, his department wasn't a pretty place. Sure, the team had Marc-Andre Fleury. He's ...
Penguins notebook: Staff asks Letang to play more safely
Kris Letang's latest absence from the Penguins lineup — he returned to face Montreal on Saturday night after missing the previous seven games with a ...
Crosby could be NHL's next 50-game man
As Sidney Crosby has torn through the NHL in the first half of the season, scoring 26 goals in 31 games going into a New ...
Fleury: Pens' 'fortunate' to have two reliable goalies
Marc-Andre Fleury has never come out and said he's starting to enjoy, even for a minute, the time-sharing situation he's been in this season. His trademark ...
Murray's injury is latest test of Penguins' depth on defense
Mike Sullivan likes to talk about how speed, in all its forms, is the ultimate competitive advantage for the Penguins. Depth, in all its forms, is ...
Penguins' Stanley Cup run tops local sports stories of 2016
The Tribune-Review takes a look at the greatest moments in local sports for 2016: 1. Lord Stanley, Lord Stanley The Penguins win their fourth Stanley ...
Penguins notebook: Letang won't speculate about possible Saturday return
After an optional practice Thursday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Kris Letang declined to speculate about whether he'll dress for Saturday's home game against Montreal ...
Late 2-way heroics lead Pens past Hurricanes
Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves after he came in cold to replace an injured Matt Murray in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Carolina at PPG Paints ...
Penguins notebook: Dumoulin injury test blue-line depth
A season ago, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan spent weeks assuring skeptics about the fit and functionality of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton call-ups Oskar Sundqvist and Kevin Porter at ...
Schultz's goal sparks victory over Devils
NEWARK, N.J. — Not that long ago, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin setting up Justin Schultz for a key goal could have been used an ...
Penguins notebook: Injured trio could return before New Year's break
NEWARK, N.J. — For Kris Letang, Trevor Daley and Tom Kuhnhackl, week-to-week has become day-to-day. Letang (lower body), Daley (upper body) and Kuhnhackl (lower body) took ...
Penguins sign Sullivan to extension through 2019-20 season
Just past the first anniversary of his first win as the Penguins' coach, Mike Sullivan inked a contract extension that will put him position to ...
Kunitz offers steady hand for Penguins even as potential change looms
Chris Kunitz suspects he became the Penguins' trusted source of pre-game handshakes and fist bumps by accident. Driven in part by superstition, the left winger ...