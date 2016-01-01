Penguins / NHL
Pens' winger Sheary out four to six weeks
The emergence of winger Conor Sheary as a legitimate goal-scoring threat has been one of the most significant developments for the Penguins so far this ...
Penguins notebook: Cullen back at practice
Leave it to Penguins center Matt Cullen to celebrate an ahead-of-schedule recovery of a broken foot with nothing but modesty. Apparently that injury at the age ...
Hornqvist settles into old role, scores twice in Penguins' victory
Patric Hornqvist was back in his old neighborhood on the Penguins lineup card Tuesday night. He didn't need a GPS to get around. Knew all the ...
Copyright © 2016 by STATS LLC. All rights reserved.
Copyright © 2016 by STATS LLC. All rights reserved.
Playoff format a tough road for Penguins, other top Metropolitan teams
Between the well-worn debate pitting Sidney Crosby against Alex Ovechkin and the playoff history between the teams, fans of the Penguins and Capitals get along ...
Penguins notebook: With role and future in question, Fleury lives day-to-day
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury enters the de facto second half of the NHL season with no idea what his immediate future holds. Fleury doesn't know when his ...
Tomlinisms to help Steelers fans catch up on Pens season
It's not something defenseman Ian Cole dealt with during his last few seasons with the St. Louis Blues. The NFL team in that town wasn't ...
Crosby scores 1st All-Star goal in Metro Division win
LOS ANGELES — Wayne Simmonds scored the tiebreaking goal with 4 minutes, 58 seconds to play, and fill-in coach Wayne Gretzky and captain Sidney Crosby ...
Penguins pair Crosby, Malkin still give opponents fits after decade in NHL
Ottawa coach Guy Boucher stood at the front of the media room at Canadian Tire Centre on the morning of Jan. 12 with an opportunity ...
Penguins notebook: Despite 6 selections to team, Crosby chases 1st All-Star Game point
Due to four injuries and two Olympic tournaments that preempted the event, Sidney Crosby will be playing in the NHL All-Star Game for just the ...
Three periods: Many facets to Crosby's legacy
First A LEGACY OF AWARENESS With Sidney Crosby being named to the NHL's list of the top 100 players in league history, there has ...
Fellow Penguins say no single skill defines Crosby's storied career
Sidney Crosby needs no additional accolades or achievements to cement his reputation as one of the all-time greats in hockey. Stanley Cups, Olympic gold, the ...
Penguins notebook: Lemieux, Gretzky, Orr agree Howe was greatest
Nine Penguins and former Penguins made the cut when the NHL announced its list of the 100 greatest players in league history Friday night in ...
Penguins can't make 1st-period lead stand against Bruins
BOSTON — In the first period, Trevor Daley went nose to nose with David Backes. In the second period, Backes and Phil Kessel nearly came ...
Penguins notebook: Guentzel switches to center as Malkin's fill-in
BOSTON — From speed to smarts to a finishing touch, there are a lot of attributes making rookie Jake Guentzel an attractive option when coach ...