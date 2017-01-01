Valley News Dispatch
Harrison gets grant for safety improvements to its section of Three Rivers Heritage Trail
Robin Bergstrom always had a vision of getting fitness-minded people safely around Harrison. The township commissioner is closing in on that goal. Bergstrom, in November, landed ...
Freeport to replace large section of high school roof
After 39 years, Freeport Area High School is getting a new roof. The school board Wednesday night viewed a proposal to replace a major part of ...
Brackenridge seeks another way to fix leaky waterline
After being turned down for a federal grant, Brackenridge is considering doing some infrastructure work on its own. Borough officials are concerned about replacing a leaky ...
Downed tree Thursday closed Greensburg Road in Plum for hours
Greensburg Road in Plum was closed much of Thursday morning and into the afternoon near the intersection with Meyers Drive and Old Leechburg Road because ...
2 shot at Elks Lodge in New Kensington
New Kensington police are investigating whether the shooting of two men inside the Elks Lodge along Third Avenue late Wednesday is connected to a shooting ...
Oakmont couple shepherds to 15,000 young minds in Cambodia
The bigger the flock, the bigger the shepherd's challenge. But Oakmont residents Mark and Ellie Geppert aren't shying away from their challenge to help educate 15,000 ...
Seismic testing request rattles nerves of Upper Burrell residents
Officials from companies that want to conduct seismic testing in anticipation of drilling natural gas wells in the Alle-Kiski Valley had a tough time Wednesday ...
Retraining benefits available for laid-off ATI employees
Workers who lost their jobs when Allegheny Technologies Inc. closed idled plants in Gilpin and Midland following a lengthy labor dispute soon could start preparing ...
Knoch student, 16, dies in Route 8 crash
A Knoch High School student was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 8 in Penn Township, Butler County. Cameron Ashton, 16, of Penn Township ...
Seismic testing companies to field residents' questions, concerns in Upper Burrell
Companies that want to send vibrations underground to map subterranean rock formations will answer residents' questions Wednesday night in Upper Burrell. Such seismic testing is done ...
Parents confront Plum School Board about attack on daughter
Chad and Pamela Salerno don't want another Plum School District student to go through what their daughter went through. "My kid was a victim," Chad ...
Missing Brackenridge man, 33, found dead in woods near campsite
A 33-year-old Brackenridge man was found dead in the woods in Armstrong County on Tuesday, about 200 yards north of his campsite in South Buffalo, ...
Harrison man accused of holding up Brackenridge convenience store twice
A Harrison man was arrested Tuesday morning shortly after police say he robbed a Brackenridge convenience store that he's suspected of robbing last week. According ...
Ekastown Road in Buffalo Township closed due to crash
Ekastown Road, remains closed in both directions in Buffalo Township from Sarver Road to the Allegheny County line due to a tractor-trailer crash. The accident occurred ...
Vandergrift building collapse leads to questions about permit process
Primo Event Hall in Vandergrift was operating without an occupancy permit and had never been inspected by the borough for compliance with state building codes ...
Cheswick residents lament recycling's demise
Cheswick resident Maria Leonardi has enjoyed having a place to take her recyclables. "I loved using it," she said Monday while walking her dog, Oscar. ...
Apollo-Ridge envisions alumni hall of fame
The Apollo-Ridge School District is hoping to honor distinguished alumni and encourage students to strive for success by creating a Viking Pride Wall of Fame. ...
Drug dealer's forfeiture money continues to help Lower Burrell
A drug dealer's conviction apparently will continue to pay off for area police. More than four years ago, Lower Burrell police worked with federal and state ...
