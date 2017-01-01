Valley News Dispatch
Western Pennsylvania's improving environment attracts growing number of eagles
It's hard to miss the white head and tail on a 21⁄2-foot-tall bird in the bare trees lining Loyalhanna Creek in Westmoreland County. More than ...
Vandergrift VFW suspended amid financial woes; post's new leader hopes to form auxiliary
The Vandergrift Veterans of Foreign Wars is in trouble and looking for a solution. In December, the post on Sumner Avenue was placed on suspension and ...
Police investigating early morning shooting in New Kensington
Police are looking for a gunman in connection with an early morning shooting in the Elk's Lodge parking lot on Third Avenue in New Kensington. ...
Springdale council's appointment of member's daughter raises concerns
Anna Spirk didn't have any political experience when members of the Springdale Council appointed the 25-year-old registered nurse to fill a vacancy created by one ...
Grandview Upper Elementary students fulfill weeklong kindness challenge
Kindness was contagious this week at Grandview Upper Elementary School. Friday marked the end of their Great Kindness Challenge, an annual five-day program designed to promote ...
Burglary ring suspect sought in numerous thefts at Valley power substations, businesses extradited from Florida
A homeless man accused of being part of a burglary ring that struck throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley has been returned from Florida to face charges. ...
Springdale man accused of distributing child porn
A Springdale man has been arrested for allegedly having child pornography and making it available on the internet. The state Attorney General's Child Predator Unit charged ...
Federal hiring freeze a blow to West Deer man
Joseph Vaerewyck did everything right. Excited about moving to Hawaii to work at Pearl Harbor as a Navy engineer, the 22-year-old spent days researching everything there ...
Buffalo Township kicks off planning phase for proposed nature park
The Buffalo Township nature park along Monroe Road is getting closer to reality. The facility, the former Oregon Club camp, will become a nature park and ...
New Kensington-Arnold School District sets stage for huge property tax hike
The New Kensington-Arnold School Board will seek the state's permission to raise property taxes next school year more than the 3.6 percent ceiling it normally ...
Vandergrift man accused of beating boy, 9, with knotted rope
A Vandergrift man is accused of beating a 9-year-old boy with a knotted rope. Brian Andrew Redmond, 31, of 15th Street also is wanted on a ...
Traffic restrictions in Aspinwall near Highland Park Bridge start Monday
Traffic will be restricted on Freeport Road and Main Street in the area of the Highland Park Bridge interchange beginning Monday and continuing through Feb. ...
Fire destroyed home on Quigley Road, West Deer
A fire in West Deer on Wednesday evening left a family displaced after their home was destroyed, fire department officials said. Adam Williams, chief of the ...
Saxonburg man arrested shortly after Harrison gas station robbery
A Saxonburg man was arrested Wednesday night shortly after he attempted to rob a gas station in Harrison, police said. Thomas McCune, 49, was arrested ...
Job restored for New Kensington-Arnold music teacher fired for marijuana possession
New Kensington-Arnold School District must reinstate the teacher it fired in 2014 for possessing marijuana, according to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The state's highest court Monday ...
Ceremony to solemnize area drug deaths
Kyle Sundo's death from a heroin addiction last year just before his 22nd birthday will be foremost on his family's mind Sunday. They will be participating ...
Leechburg Area School District honors music teacher, hires business manager
The Leechburg Area School District has a full-time business manager again after more than a year with only an interim employee filling the position. The ...
Police: Tarentum man exposed himself to passing school kids
A 54-year-old Tarentum man was arrested Wednesday after several children told police they saw him standing naked at his window, pounding on the glass, as ...
