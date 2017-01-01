Valley News Dispatch
Pennsylvania's crackdown on waterway pollutants poses big changes for residents
An act as simple as washing your car in your driveway will require extra care as mandated stormwater management plans take effect across the state. "You ...
Wolf's merger plan, firing of drug and alcohol chief upset some Alle-Kiski Valley treatment officials
Shake-ups and reorganizations at the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs have the leaders of some Alle-Kiski Valley treatment programs wondering about the future ...
Kiski Township woman, 80, rescued as fire consumes home
Two Kiski Township police officers arrived at a house engulfed by flames late Friday and helped an elderly woman with mobility problems escape the blaze. ...
Planting the seed: IUP program aims to get kids invested in science at an early age
Lawrence Kupchella threw a rubber ball against a wall inside Freeport Area Middle School's auditorium on Friday. It bounced back into his hands. Then he dipped it ...
Ex-diplomat: U.S.-Italy ties strong
While President Donald Trump's tough talk has upset U.S. relations with nations such as Mexico and Australia, the former U.S. ambassador to Italy sees no ...
Arnold committee receives $15K grant to fix up 18th Street Ball Field
A small group of residents that make up a recreation committee in Arnold received a $15,000 grant to improve the 18th Street Ball Field. "We were ...
Seismic testing company seeks Upper Burrell landowners' OK
Employees of Cougar Land Services will be in Upper Burrell beginning today to meet with landowners and provide information about seismic data collection ...
Harrison gets grant for safety improvements to its section of Three Rivers Heritage Trail
Robin Bergstrom always had a vision of getting fitness-minded people safely around Harrison. The township commissioner is closing in on that goal. Bergstrom, in November, landed ...
Freeport to replace large section of high school roof
After 39 years, Freeport Area High School is getting a new roof. The school board Wednesday night viewed a proposal to replace a major part of ...
East Deer looks at recycling
The East Deer commissioners are discussing how to provide recycling service to township residents. But home service appears unlikely because of the cost and the small ...
Brackenridge seeks another way to fix leaky waterline
After being turned down for a federal grant, Brackenridge is considering doing some infrastructure work on its own. Borough officials are concerned about replacing a leaky ...
Downed tree Thursday closed Greensburg Road in Plum for hours
Greensburg Road in Plum was closed much of Thursday morning and into the afternoon near the intersection with Meyers Drive and Old Leechburg Road because ...
2 shot at Elks Lodge in New Kensington
New Kensington police are investigating whether the shooting of two men inside the Elks Lodge along Third Avenue late Wednesday is connected to a shooting ...
Oakmont couple shepherds to 15,000 young minds in Cambodia
The bigger the flock, the bigger the shepherd's challenge. But Oakmont residents Mark and Ellie Geppert aren't shying away from their challenge to help educate 15,000 ...
Seismic testing request rattles nerves of Upper Burrell residents
Officials from companies that want to conduct seismic testing in anticipation of drilling natural gas wells in the Alle-Kiski Valley had a tough time Wednesday ...
Retraining benefits available for laid-off ATI employees
Workers who lost their jobs when Allegheny Technologies Inc. closed idled plants in Gilpin and Midland following a lengthy labor dispute soon could start preparing ...
Knoch student, 16, dies in Route 8 crash
A Knoch High School student was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 8 in Penn Township, Butler County. Cameron Ashton, 16, of Penn Township ...
Seismic testing companies to field residents' questions, concerns in Upper Burrell
Companies that want to send vibrations underground to map subterranean rock formations will answer residents' questions Wednesday night in Upper Burrell. Such seismic testing is done ...
