Readers wanted: Little Free Libraries pop up in New Kensington, Arnold
A movement that started in Wisconsin before going international has found its way to another town in the Alle-Kiski Valley. Through the work of volunteers, the ...
Deer Lakes High senior collects donated dresses for girls in need
Ally Mego left the Pittsburgh Mills mall one recent afternoon with two dresses she didn't get from a store. One has a colorful bottom and a ...
High water hits Valley: River levels in some spots highest since '07
Water was creeping up to Tina Creevey's Freeport home all day Friday. She saw water coming up from Buffalo Creek toward her Cherry Way mobile ...
Alle-Kiski police add text alerts, social media to arsenal
In an age when most American adults carry smartphones, police departments and other agencies across the Alle-Kiski Valley and the nation are turning to social ...
Alle-Kiski briefs roundup
Across the valley Martin Luther King Jr. Day closures Here is what's closed and what services will remain available on Monday, Martin Luther King ...
Plum school directors face hard budget choices
Maximum tax increases, a pay-to-play program for district athletics, moving students and selling property are among the ways Plum School District officials plan to fix ...
Freeport Area Middle School brings home design award in Lego competition
For eighth-grader Zachary Shetron, the Western Pennsylvania FIRST Lego League Grand Championship is as exciting as any sporting event. "This was my Super Bowl," said the ...
Washington Twp. updates land ordinance
Washington Township has updated its subdivision and land development ordinance, which was first enacted in 1997. Supervisors on Thursday night unanimously passed the updates, which concentrate ...
Leechburg Area School District still studying 2017-18 financial picture
If there is a tax increase in the Leechburg Area School District for 2017-18, it will be no more than 3.6 percent. The school board agreed ...
Most school districts to raise taxes as state money doesn't cover rising costs
Most school districts can be expected to raise property taxes for the 2017-18 school year, the leader of a statewide school business officials group says. "I ...
Minor flooding expected on Allegheny River
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Allegheny River through the Alle-Kiski Valley from Friday through Saturday. But Allegheny Valley Fire Department ...
Surprise donation a blessing for Freeport, South Buffalo emergency crews
It's not every day that a small-town volunteer fire department buys a new pumper truck with cash. But then, not many fire companies, large or ...
Arnold police net marijuana, gun in traffic stop
A traffic stop in Arnold on Wednesday for a hanging tailpipe led to an arrest of a Pittsburgh man for an alleged drug delivery and ...
Cheswick to do away with recycling Dumpsters
Cheswick residents will soon lose their only way of recycling their household waste. Council decided Wednesday, without a vote, to have the two recycling Dumpsters ...
Kiski Area hopes to replace part of high school roof this summer
The Kiski Area School District is making plans to replace part of the senior high school roof this summer. The district administration will seek contract bids ...
New Ken police seek help in nabbing Family Dollar bandit
Police are asking the public's help in an effort to nab the armed suspect who robbed the Family Dollar store in Parnassus just before closing ...
Furnace fitness: Annual maintenance decreases risk of fires, gases
Winter residential fires are often more dangerous than fires at other times of the year because they often are not detected as early, Alle-Kiski Valley ...
Allegheny County police departments revisit high-speed chase policies
The small Fawn Township Police Department doesn't get involved in many high-speed car chases, but Chief Tim Mayberry remembers chasing down a suspect last year ...
