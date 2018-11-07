Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
The Clarks cover 1970s peace anthem to aid Tree of Life

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, 9:18 a.m.

In response to the Oct. 27 shootings at Tree of Life, The Clarks have released a cover of the 1970s peace anthem “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding.”

All proceeds will go to the Squirrel Hill synagogue, according to a release.

“Pittsburgh has been the home of The Clarks for 30 years. We started living and playing in the East End in 1988. Squirrel Hill feels like home,” the band said in the release. “We love the people, the community and the culture. The horrible shooting that occurred at Tree of Life synagogue hurt us deeply. The people that were affected feel like family. We mourned with millions of other Western Pennsylvanians, and Americans, who were all Pittsburghers that day.”

Written by Nick Lowe and first recorded by his band Brinsley Schwarz in 1974, “Peace, Love and Understanding” was popularized by Elvis Costello as the closing track on the American version of his third album, 1979’s “Armed Forces.”

The Clarks say the song “somehow seems even more timely today. It’s been part of our live set the past few months and it felt like the right thing to do. … It’s our way of saying how sorry we our for your loss. It’s our way of saying we stand with you against hate.”

The song is now available to purchase or stream at most outlets. To preview or purchase, go to smarturl.it/CKPeace.

“(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding”

As I walk through

This wicked world

Searchin’ for light in the darkness of insanity.

I ask myself

Is all hope lost?

Is there only pain and hatred and misery?

And each time I feel like this inside,

There’s one thing I wanna know:

What’s so funny ‘bout peace love & understanding? Oh

What’s so funny ‘bout peace love & understanding?

And as I walked on

Through troubled times

My spirit gets so downhearted sometimes

So where are the strong

And who are the trusted?

And where is the harmony?

Sweet harmony.

‘Cause each time I feel it slippin’ away, just makes me wanna cry.

What’s so funny ‘bout peace love & understanding? Oh

What’s so funny ‘bout peace love & understanding?

So where are the strong?

And who are the trusted?

And where is the harmony?

Sweet harmony.

‘Cause each time I feel it slippin’ away, just makes me wanna cry.

What’s so funny ‘bout peace love & understanding? Oh

What’s so funny ‘bout peace love & understanding? Oh

What’s so funny ‘bout peace love & understanding?

— Nick Lowe

— Copyright Universal Music Publishing Group

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Band members of The Clarks, (from left), Greg Joseph, Rob James, Scott Blasey and Dave Minarik, gather for a photo backstage at a concert by The Clarks to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, October 15, 2016.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The Clarks recorded a song called 'Whatâs So Funny âBout) Peace, Love and Understanding,' with all proceeds going to the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Chris Preksta
