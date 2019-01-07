'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' gets directors guild nomination
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Popular documentaries about Fred Rogers and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg have each snagged another key nomination from the Directors Guild of America.
The DGA announced its five documentary selections Monday including ”Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” “RBG,” as well as the climbing documentary “Free Solo,” ”Three Identical Strangers,” about triplets who meet as adults, and “Hale County This Morning, This Evening.”
The guild also announced a slew of nominations in scripted television. Donald Glover received his second nomination for “Atlanta,” and Bill Hader his first for “Barry.” Jason Bateman was nominated for an episode of “Ozark,” and Ben Stiller for “Escape at Dannemora.”
Both Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino received separate nominations for episodes of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Winners will be announced Feb. 2.