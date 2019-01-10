Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'Baby Shark' debuts at No. 32 on Billboard chart

Jonna Miller
Jonna Miller | Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, 10:00 a.m.

“Baby shark … doo doo doo doo doo doo.”

“Mommy shark … doo doo doo doo doo doo.”

“Daddy shark … doo doo doo doo doo doo.”

Now that I have your attention … that quirky earworm has landed a spot on the Billboard Top 100. Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” debuts at No. 32 on the list dated Jan. 12.

According to billboard.com: “‘Baby Shark,’ whose origins date back decades, is a participatory children’s song/nursery rhyme in which singers act out each verse with their hands and arms, from the eponymous youngest member of a family to the parents and grandparents.”

Yep, that silly shark song had landed on the Billboard chart above offerings by Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne, Ellie Goulding and Cardi B.

In the latest streaming tracking week, ending Jan. 3, “Baby Shark” earned 20.8 million streams, according to Nielsen Music, good for a new No. 16 peak on Streaming Songs.

Now that the song will burrow (or re-burrow) its way into the recesses of your brain at the most inopportune times, inquiring minds may want to know how this simple ditty inspired car-jumpers, children and Ellen DeGeneres to raise their arms in marine-fish formation in the name of the #BabySharkChallenge , npr.com reports.

“Doo doo doo doo doo doo” … you’re welcome.

Jonna Miller is the Tribune-Review features editor. You can contact Jonna at 724-850-1270, jonnamiller@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JLMiller_Trib.

