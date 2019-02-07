'Cold Pursuit' reception suffers from Liam Neeson's revenge remarks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Right now, people would be talking about Liam Neeson for his new movie "Cold Pursuit," if only some old comments hadn't resurfaced.

Overshadowing the Feb. 8 nationwide opening of the so-called black comedy about a Colorado snowplow driver's revenge for his son's drug overdose death is footage that aired from a 2014 press junket, in which Neeson said he once walked around looking for a black man to kill after a friend was raped by a black man.

The film's Feb. 5 red carpet premiere was canceled and the actor has been on a talk show tour to justify, or at least explain, those comments. Seems he would have been disposed to kill "an Irish, or a Scot, or a Brit, or a Lithuanian," had the perpetrator been a member of one of those groups.

He said he was later horrified by his urges and thanked God that he didn't act on them — but thinks many people similarly harbor unconscious racist thoughts.

"We all pretend we're kind of politically correct. I mean, in this country, it's the same in my own country, too, you sometimes just scratch the surface and you discover this racism and bigotry, and it's there," he told anchor Robin Roberts on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Hard to say if critics have been influenced by the controversy, but so far reviews for the R-rated "Cold Pursuit" aren't glowing.

I don't like my job, but at least I'm not the person in charge of press for Cold Pursuit. — Emily Lind (@eflind) February 4, 2019

Amid the "stabbings, shootings, beheadings," the movie treats most characters as buffoons, says Newsday critic Rafer Guzman.

"Neeson's disturbing true story about racist thoughts and violent impulses in his past ... may not help 'Cold Pursuit' at the box office," Guzman says. "This film creates its own moral problems, though, with its snickering attitude toward murder and even kidnapping (a truly unfunny crime). It's awfully hard to muster any warm feelings for 'Cold Pursuit.'"

Verdict: 1 star

The Washington Post's Mark Jenkins calls it "a treat for fans of gory, Tarantino-style romps. Yet the movie is never more than a minor entertainment with a taste for major havoc."

Verdict: 2.5 stars

Cold Pursuit is a tonally inconsistent mess of a film. — Sarah Cook (@CookieNScreen) February 4, 2019

Gary Thompson of philly.com says Neeson's remarks have sullied the reputation of revenge fantasy films that typically appear in January and February.

Neeson's drug kingpin target is "the sort of character who exists to be killed by Liam Neeson in February, although this all would have been more digestible before Neeson began reminiscing about his racist vigilante phase. He's apologized, perhaps to forestall the possibility that in the future, these movies will star Christopher Plummer."

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.