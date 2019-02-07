Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
AdminPage

'Cold Pursuit' reception suffers from Liam Neeson's revenge remarks

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, 12:26 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

Right now, people would be talking about Liam Neeson for his new movie "Cold Pursuit," if only some old comments hadn't resurfaced.

Overshadowing the Feb. 8 nationwide opening of the so-called black comedy about a Colorado snowplow driver's revenge for his son's drug overdose death is footage that aired from a 2014 press junket, in which Neeson said he once walked around looking for a black man to kill after a friend was raped by a black man.

The film's Feb. 5 red carpet premiere was canceled and the actor has been on a talk show tour to justify, or at least explain, those comments. Seems he would have been disposed to kill "an Irish, or a Scot, or a Brit, or a Lithuanian," had the perpetrator been a member of one of those groups.

He said he was later horrified by his urges and thanked God that he didn't act on them — but thinks many people similarly harbor unconscious racist thoughts.

"We all pretend we're kind of politically correct. I mean, in this country, it's the same in my own country, too, you sometimes just scratch the surface and you discover this racism and bigotry, and it's there," he told anchor Robin Roberts on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Hard to say if critics have been influenced by the controversy, but so far reviews for the R-rated "Cold Pursuit" aren't glowing.

Amid the "stabbings, shootings, beheadings," the movie treats most characters as buffoons, says Newsday critic Rafer Guzman.

"Neeson's disturbing true story about racist thoughts and violent impulses in his past ... may not help 'Cold Pursuit' at the box office," Guzman says. "This film creates its own moral problems, though, with its snickering attitude toward murder and even kidnapping (a truly unfunny crime). It's awfully hard to muster any warm feelings for 'Cold Pursuit.'"

Verdict: 1 star

The Washington Post's Mark Jenkins calls it "a treat for fans of gory, Tarantino-style romps. Yet the movie is never more than a minor entertainment with a taste for major havoc."

Verdict: 2.5 stars

Gary Thompson of philly.com says Neeson's remarks have sullied the reputation of revenge fantasy films that typically appear in January and February.

Neeson's drug kingpin target is "the sort of character who exists to be killed by Liam Neeson in February, although this all would have been more digestible before Neeson began reminiscing about his racist vigilante phase. He's apologized, perhaps to forestall the possibility that in the future, these movies will star Christopher Plummer."

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me