Architecture

Ridiculous house lists for $157M — but is so worth it

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, 7:18 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

One of the most expensive homes for sale in the country right now is worth every penny of the $157 million asking price.

The 58,000-square-foot estate, dubbed Playa Vista Isle, in Hillsboro Beach, Fla., checks every box on the dream house wish list.

First of all, the location.

It spans a barrier island to give you Atlantic Ocean waterfront as well as sheltered intercoastal frontage for your yachts. Yes, that's plural. Your 220-foot and 150-foot boats will both fit. Oh, and 17 of your friends can park their cars at the dock.

The house itself has 30,000 square feet of living space. That includes 11 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, a 3D-IMAX in-home theater with 18 recliners — remember those 17 friends parked at the dock? They can sneak their cars indoors for night because the 20-car garage has secure tunnel access.

The 3,000-bottle wine cellar has individually controlled temperature and humidity with an adjacent tasting room. Presumably, one of those 22 bathrooms is nearby.

Swimming in the ocean can be so, well, salty. So there's a pool with a slide and a Jacuzzi with a view of that yards-away ocean. It would be considered poor taste to frolick in the 29-foot-high waterfall at the foot of the driveway so do that in one of the other five waterfalls on the property, thank you.

In fact, you don't need to touch water at all — belly up to the poolside lanai bar with a double beer tap and wet nothing but your whistle.

If you want more ocean views inside the house simply retract the movable glass walls and smell that sea air.

As you and your guests enter you'll be greeted by a grand staircase that took three years to design and build. Try to be sensitive to that if you're tempted to slide down the bannister.

Obviously, all the finishes are top-notch. The marble flooring is from South Africa and the gold-plated plumbing fixtures are from France. You get the idea.

Interested? Take a full tour with this video:

The home will be sold at live auction on Nov. 15 through Concierge Auctions and live streamed so you can follow along from anywhere. By the way, you'll need to cough up $250,000 just to be able to bid.

