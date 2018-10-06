Ridiculous house lists for $157M — but is so worth it

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of the most expensive homes for sale in the country right now is worth every penny of the $157 million asking price.

The 58,000-square-foot estate, dubbed Playa Vista Isle, in Hillsboro Beach, Fla., checks every box on the dream house wish list.

First of all, the location.

$159 million in Florida, with private Imax theatre. https://t.co/HgJt9BTIgi — Jason Spencer (@jason_spencer) October 6, 2018

It spans a barrier island to give you Atlantic Ocean waterfront as well as sheltered intercoastal frontage for your yachts. Yes, that's plural. Your 220-foot and 150-foot boats will both fit. Oh, and 17 of your friends can park their cars at the dock.

Playa Vista Isle, a 58,000-square-foot estate in #HillsboroBeach among the most expensive homes in the U.S., going up for auction 11/15, #SouthFlorida #realestate , https://t.co/kYJ86xb4XN pic.twitter.com/tEttaCpwQw — Mark Gauert (@CityAndShore) October 4, 2018

The house itself has 30,000 square feet of living space. That includes 11 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, a 3D-IMAX in-home theater with 18 recliners — remember those 17 friends parked at the dock? They can sneak their cars indoors for night because the 20-car garage has secure tunnel access.

The 3,000-bottle wine cellar has individually controlled temperature and humidity with an adjacent tasting room. Presumably, one of those 22 bathrooms is nearby.

Situated midway between the metropolitan areas of Miami and Palm Beach, Playa Vista Isle is a work of art designed for the ages with craftsmanship and attention to detail reverberating throughout the estate. https://t.co/mXtb6OEN8I — Concierge Auctions (@followconcierge) October 2, 2018

Swimming in the ocean can be so, well, salty. So there's a pool with a slide and a Jacuzzi with a view of that yards-away ocean. It would be considered poor taste to frolick in the 29-foot-high waterfall at the foot of the driveway so do that in one of the other five waterfalls on the property, thank you.

In fact, you don't need to touch water at all — belly up to the poolside lanai bar with a double beer tap and wet nothing but your whistle.

If you want more ocean views inside the house simply retract the movable glass walls and smell that sea air.

Once the priciest listing in America, Hillsboro Beach's 'Playa Vista Isle' mansion headed to no-reserve auction https://t.co/mrPXTs3Mwi pic.twitter.com/FXCIxSaAmZ — Curbed Miami (@CurbedMiami) October 2, 2018

As you and your guests enter you'll be greeted by a grand staircase that took three years to design and build. Try to be sensitive to that if you're tempted to slide down the bannister.

Obviously, all the finishes are top-notch. The marble flooring is from South Africa and the gold-plated plumbing fixtures are from France. You get the idea.

Interested? Take a full tour with this video:

The home will be sold at live auction on Nov. 15 through Concierge Auctions and live streamed so you can follow along from anywhere. By the way, you'll need to cough up $250,000 just to be able to bid.