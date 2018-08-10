Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Books

New audiobook to reveal 'hidden stories' behind J.K. Rowling's inspiration

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
“Harry Potter: A History of Magic,” an audiobook narrated by Natalie Dormer, will go on sale Oct. 4.
“Harry Potter: A History of Magic,” an audiobook narrated by Natalie Dormer, will go on sale Oct. 4.

Updated 2 hours ago

NEW YORK – An audiobook coming out this fall will reveal some influences behind the wizardry of Harry Potter.

The audio producer and seller Audible Inc. announced Thursday that “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” will go on sale Oct. 4. Narrated by Natalie Dormer of “Game of Thrones” fame, the book will feature “hidden stories” about magic and tell of the manuscripts, myths and other artifacts that J.K. Rowling drew upon for her blockbuster fantasy series.

The audio work will be published by Rowling’s Pottermore Publishing and can be pre-ordered at www.audible.com/historyofmagic . It also serves as a companion to a Potter exhibition that ran last year at the British Museum and will be seen this fall at the New-York Historical Society.

Audible is owned by Amazon.com.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me