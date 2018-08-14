Adoption topic of authors' readings, workshop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Still sometimes a taboo subject, adoption is the topic for three award-winning writers during a Saturday program at the White Whale Bookstore in Bloomfield.

Nancy McCabe, Phil Terman, and Lori Jakiela will read from their own work and talk about their experiences during the 7 p.m., Aug. 18 event. Free and open to the public, it will be followed by a reception and book signing, according to a news release.

The reading will be preceded by a 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. writing workshop, “Finding Family: Writing the Adoption Experience,” with Jakiela at the Creative Nonfiction Foundation , 5119 Coral St., Pittsburgh.

To register, visit creativenonfiction.org

McCabe’s work about adoption includes the books “Meeting Sophie: A Memoir of Adoption” and “Crossing the Blue Willow Bridge: A Journey to My Daughter’s Birthplace in China.”

She also wrote the essay “The Baby Room,” which appeared in “Oh Baby! True Stories about Conception, Adoption, Surrogacy, Pregnancy, Labor and Love - Tales of Tiny Humans,” and was reprinted in “Littsburgh.”

McCabe’s work also has appeared in Newsweek, Los Angeles Times Book Review and Fourth Genre, the release adds.

Terman is the author of five books of poetry and five limited chapbooks, including, most recently “Our Portion: New and Selected Poems.”

His poems have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies, including “Poetry,” “The Kenyon Review,” “The Sun Magazine,” and “99 Poems for the 99 Percent.”

He teaches at Clarion University and is director of the Bridge Literary Arts Center in Franklin.

An adoptee, Jakiela is author of the adoption memoir, “Belief Is Its Own Kind of Truth, Maybe,” a recipient of the William Saroyan Prize for International Literature from Stanford University. She is also the author of four other books, including the memoirs, “Miss New York Has Everything,” “The Bridge to Take When Things Get Serious,” the poetry collection “Spot the Terrorist!” and the essay collection “Portrait of the Artist as a Bingo Worker.”

Her work has been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Pittsburgh Quarterly, LitHub, and Electric Literature.

Jakiela directs the undergraduate creative and professional writing program at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and is founder and co-director for Veterans Write .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.