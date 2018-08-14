Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Books

Adoption topic of authors' readings, workshop

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Lori Jakiela, a University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg writing professor and author, will hold a writing workshop on adoption and discuss the topic with other writers during events on Aug. 18.
WQED
Lori Jakiela, a University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg writing professor and author, will hold a writing workshop on adoption and discuss the topic with other writers during events on Aug. 18.

Still sometimes a taboo subject, adoption is the topic for three award-winning writers during a Saturday program at the White Whale Bookstore in Bloomfield.

Nancy McCabe, Phil Terman, and Lori Jakiela will read from their own work and talk about their experiences during the 7 p.m., Aug. 18 event. Free and open to the public, it will be followed by a reception and book signing, according to a news release.

The reading will be preceded by a 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. writing workshop, “Finding Family: Writing the Adoption Experience,” with Jakiela at the Creative Nonfiction Foundation , 5119 Coral St., Pittsburgh.

To register, visit creativenonfiction.org

McCabe’s work about adoption includes the books “Meeting Sophie: A Memoir of Adoption” and “Crossing the Blue Willow Bridge: A Journey to My Daughter’s Birthplace in China.”

She also wrote the essay “The Baby Room,” which appeared in “Oh Baby! True Stories about Conception, Adoption, Surrogacy, Pregnancy, Labor and Love - Tales of Tiny Humans,” and was reprinted in “Littsburgh.”

McCabe’s work also has appeared in Newsweek, Los Angeles Times Book Review and Fourth Genre, the release adds.

Terman is the author of five books of poetry and five limited chapbooks, including, most recently “Our Portion: New and Selected Poems.”

His poems have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies, including “Poetry,” “The Kenyon Review,” “The Sun Magazine,” and “99 Poems for the 99 Percent.”

He teaches at Clarion University and is director of the Bridge Literary Arts Center in Franklin.

An adoptee, Jakiela is author of the adoption memoir, “Belief Is Its Own Kind of Truth, Maybe,” a recipient of the William Saroyan Prize for International Literature from Stanford University. She is also the author of four other books, including the memoirs, “Miss New York Has Everything,” “The Bridge to Take When Things Get Serious,” the poetry collection “Spot the Terrorist!” and the essay collection “Portrait of the Artist as a Bingo Worker.”

Her work has been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Pittsburgh Quarterly, LitHub, and Electric Literature.

Jakiela directs the undergraduate creative and professional writing program at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and is founder and co-director for Veterans Write .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me