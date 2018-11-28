Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Books

Margaret Atwood writing 'Handmaid's Tale' sequel

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, 9:51 p.m.
Margaret Atwood said the sequel was inspired by readers’ questions and by the “world we’ve been living in.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK — Thanks to public demand, and a certain American president, Margaret Atwood is writing a sequel to her million-selling “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“The Testaments” will be published in September by Nan A. Talese/Doubleday, the publisher announced Wednesday. The book is set 15 years after the final scene of Offred, narrator of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Atwood’s novel about a dystopian society in the imagined land of Gilead was a bestseller when first published in 1985 and was back on the charts after Donald Trump’s election in 2016. The novel is the basis for an acclaimed series on Hulu.

Atwood, a Canadian author, said in a statement that the sequel was inspired by readers’ questions about Gilead and by the “world we’ve been living in.”

