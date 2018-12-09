Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Books

Author Jon Krakauer sues over musical adaptation of 'Into the Wild'

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
In this Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Colorado-based author Jon Krakauer gestures during an interview in Denver. Krakauer has filed suit over a musical adaptation of his 1996 book “Into the Wild.” The Boulder Daily Camera reported Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Krakauer originally agreed to let playwrights Nikos Tsakalakos and Janet Allard use his name and the book title but changed his mind because he objected to their script. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
In this Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Colorado-based author Jon Krakauer gestures during an interview in Denver. Krakauer has filed suit over a musical adaptation of his 1996 book “Into the Wild.” The Boulder Daily Camera reported Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Krakauer originally agreed to let playwrights Nikos Tsakalakos and Janet Allard use his name and the book title but changed his mind because he objected to their script. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

Updated 7 hours ago

BOULDER, Colo.— Author Jon Krakauer has filed suit over a musical adaptation of his 1996 book “Into the Wild.”

The Boulder Daily Camera reported Friday Krakauer originally agreed to let playwrights Nikos Tsakalakos and Janet Allard use his name and the book title but changed his mind because he objected to their script.

The lawsuit asks a judge to stop the playwrights from using his name and the title. His attorneys say the agreement allows him to withdraw permission.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 30 in state court in Boulder, where Krakauer lives.

The newspaper says the playwrights didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“Into the Wild” recounts Christopher McCandless’ death in the Alaska wilderness. Krakauer’s lawsuit also names the Christopher Johnson McCandless Memorial Foundation, which had also agreed to the adaptation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me