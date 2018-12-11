Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Books

Obama extends tour as sales for 'Becoming' top 3 million

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC’s “Today” show in New York. Michelle Obama blasts President Donald Trump in her new book, recalling how she reacted in shock the night she learned he would replace her husband in the Oval Office and tried to “block it all out.”
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
This cover image released by Crown shows “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama. Crown Publishing told The Associated Press on Friday that the former first lady’s memoir had sold more than 725,000 copies after its first day of publication. “Becoming” came out Tuesday, the same day Obama launched a national book tour.
NEW YORK (AP) — Sales for Michelle Obama’s memoir have topped 3 million and the former first lady is extending her book tour into 2019.

“Becoming,” published four weeks ago, is among the fastest-selling nonfiction books in history and already among the best-selling political memoirs of all time.

Live Nation and Crown Publishing announced Tuesday that Obama will have 21 events next year, six of them in Europe. She has been appearing at such arenas as New York City’s Barclays Center and Chicago’s United Center, with guest interviewers including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

Her tour is now scheduled to end May 12 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

