These are the top 10 books Americans are reading on their iPads, iPhones
Updated 16 hours ago
These books are the top performers in Apple's iBook app for week ending December 9, 2018. It's a good gauge of what people in the U.S. are reading and gifting right now.
1. Becoming by Michelle Obama
'We will change and grow every year, and I hope that I never stop becoming. It's a title of promise.'Read @MichelleObama 's story, in her own words. #IAmBecoming https://t.co/WrvpYj34KH pic.twitter.com/6Y3dPFP54Q— Apple Books (@AppleBooks) November 15, 2018
2. The Reckoning by John Grisham
Settle in, @JohnGrisham 's new book The Reckoning is—in a word—unputdownable. Pick up this surprising thriller for an incredible weekend read. https://t.co/eeQqRODf4d pic.twitter.com/tVKbO0rjR8— Apple Books (@AppleBooks) October 27, 2018
3. Of Blood and Bone by Nora Roberts
Nora Roberts returns with an epic follow-up to #YearOne . Continue the tale of magic and terror in #OfBloodandBone . https://t.co/1QQC3pg4Mn pic.twitter.com/TaYyf3lHcj— Apple Books (@AppleBooks) December 5, 2018
4. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci
Part Dana Scully, part Olivia Benson, and all renegade. @davidbaldacci 's Atlee Pine series introduces us to a new kind of crime-fighting heroine. Long Road to Mercy is one of our #BestBooksofNovember . #3WordReviews https://t.co/x46o8iQ1n7 pic.twitter.com/NMWT5QQqXl— Apple Books (@AppleBooks) November 18, 2018
5. Past Tense by Lee Child
Lee Child's legendary hero is back.Strap in for an adrenaline-fuelled adventure as Jack Reacher returns to his past: https://t.co/ubuAmA3D52 pic.twitter.com/QKvmCGTuVC— Apple Books (@AppleBooks) November 6, 2018
6. Target: Alex Cross by James Patterson
NOW ON SALE! Six elite assassins are on the loose in the United States, but so is Alex Cross! Don't let anyone spoil the ending of this one for you, get TARGET: ALEX CROSS today! https://t.co/9BBrDnv8zu— James Patterson (@JP_Books) November 20, 2018
7. The Negotiator (A Hot Romantic Comedy) by Avery Flynn
The Negotiator, my sexy, romantic comedy STANDALONE, is on sale for only 99c!!! Amazon ➜ https://t.co/bYAFjg5cHU iBooks ➜ https://t.co/G4OPeh8Zzf Nook ➜ https://t.co/F1MyBlEPE7 Kobo ➜ https://t.co/ocwNiAWYpo Rumor has it, it's on sale in CA, the UK & AU too! pic.twitter.com/sBtg5HLo80— Avery Flynn (@AveryFlynn) December 4, 2018
8. Educated by Tara Westover
Educated by @tarawestover is a truly unforgettable memoir. This beautifully written testament to human resilience is one of our Best Books of 2018 (So Far!). #Bestof2018 https://t.co/Ut7Mcg0XLi pic.twitter.com/zxBx9Ca02v— Apple Books (@AppleBooks) June 25, 2018
9. Tom Clancy Oath of Office by Marc Cameron
TOM CLANCY: OATH OF OFFICE by Marc Cameron is #8 on the NYT Best Sellers List for Combined Print & E-Book Fiction pic.twitter.com/OHv0WsjISP— Lee'ah Giaquinto (@AnotherSetWings) December 6, 2018
10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
. @RWitherspoon 's new @hellosunshine book club pick had us hooked from start to finish: Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. https://t.co/E2vsz8X0tC pic.twitter.com/iGsz99TFxW— Apple Books (@AppleBooks) September 6, 2018