Books

Saint Vincent College alumna speaks at visiting writers series event

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, 2:48 p.m.
Saint Vincent College alumna Abigail Chabitnoy will speak March 13 as part of the school’s Visiting Writers Series.
Submitted
Saint Vincent College alumna Abigail Chabitnoy will speak March 13 as part of the school’s Visiting Writers Series.

Saint Vincent College alumna Abigail Chabitnoy, a 2009 graduate and poet, is the first speaker for the school’s spring semester’s Visiting Writers Series on March 13.

The 5 p.m. event in the Luparello Lecture Hall in the Sis and Herman Dupré Science Pavilion is free and open to the public.

According to a news release, Chabitnoy also will announce the student winners of the annual Ragan Poetry Contest, for which she is this year’s judge. The three winning poets will read their work to the audience.

Chabitnoy is of Unangan and Sugpiaq descent and a member of the Tangirnaq Native Village in Kodiak, Alaska. Her poems appear in “Hayden’s Ferry Review,” “Tin House,” “Gulf Coast,” “Pleiades,” “Tinderbox Poetry Journal,” “Nat Brat,” “Red Ink” and “Mud City,” the release states.

Her first full-length book of poetry, “How to Dress a Fish,” will be published in February by Wesleyan University Press.

Now in its 10th year, the Visiting Writers Series brings writers and literary translators from across the country to read and discuss their work at Saint Vincent College in Unity.

More information is available at https://www.stvincent.edu/visitingwriters .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

