'Paul Simon: The Life' goes deep into the brilliance of the musician

Simon's top 10 favorite compositions of his career

In chronological order:

1. "The Sound of Silence"

2. "The Boxer"

3. "Bridge Over Troubled Water"

4. "Me and Julio down by the Schoolyard"

5. "Still Crazy After All These Years"

6. "Graceland"

7. "Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes"

8. "The Cool, Cool River"

9. "Darling Lorraine"

10. "Questions for the Angels"

Source: "Paul Simon: The Life," Robert Hilburn, Simon and Schuster, 2018

Paul Simon: In his own words

• A fortunate life: "I have had a very, very fortunate life. I've been lucky. I've been able to spend my whole life in music, and I have the love of (musician) Edie (Brickell, his wife) and the children, and I have some wonderful friends."

• The power of music: "As I get older, I understand more and more the powerful effect that songs have, far more powerful than just being hits. After the 9/11 (tributes), I could see this power exists and I want to use that power whenever I can. It makes me feel I'm doing some good and exercising my responsibility as a grown-up to my children and to the planet."

• Song lyrics: "Songs are not memoirs. You've always got to be careful when you try to read lyrics as a series of facts. In a single song, I'll often mix facts and imagination. As a songwriter, you are looking for truthful emotions, but that's not always the same as telling what actually happened to you. That's why you can be unhappy and write a happy song or be in a happy state and write a sad song."

* Comment to an associate after he finished "Bridge Over Troubled Water"

"I think I've written my 'Yesterday' "

• "Bridge" motivation: "The essence of the song ("Bridge Over Trouble Water') took maybe 20 minutes; the first two verses were done in two hours. And the melody was something like 15 notes, which is long. I thought, 'This is better than I usually write.' It just seemed to flow through me. I didn't know where it came from, but I knew it was exceptional. It's as if there's this chemical feeling, the creating of something that is so exceptional it's addictive. It's one of the things that keeps you writing your whole life. You're trying to get to that place again."

• On why he writes: "It's a joy when people accept one of your songs. That's not the same as starting off to write a hit. You must always write what you feel, knowing fully that no one else may care about the song."

• Protecting his music: "I was abrasive at times in the studio, but that is my job: to protect the music. It doesn't matter what anybody thinks of me. I'm not going to let anything bad happen to a piece of work. It's like your child."

• His preference for privacy: "I don't think there is any deep, dark reason for why I prefer privacy. It's just part of my nature. I'm not shy. I'm comfortable around people, but I was never too keen on people looking in on what I was doing and reporting about me. To me, it takes another personality, something even beyond extrovert, to invite people to document your life and look at you and your life in the camera."

• The best part of him: "The songs are really a part of you, not all of you, but kind of the best part of you. It's not the vain part of me, or the pissed-off part of me, it's the generous part."

• Eliminating distractions: "Over time, you want to cut out the distraction. When you are writing a song or making a record, you're the only judge that matters. You can listen to people you trust for their thoughts, but it's still your decision. The less clutter you allow into the process, the better off you are."

• His creative philosophy: "If you want to become better than anyone else, you've got to work harder than anyone else."

• Not letting failure stop you: "It's important not to let the chance of failure stop you. Everybody makes mistakes, just as every career has ups and downs. If you don't give yourself the opportunity to do something extraordinary, the chances are you won't. It's like being at the plate when the game's on the line with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. That's when I want to be at the plate."

• His musical path: "I don't really have a whole lot of choice about what it is I do because my mind keeps writing another song."

• On Pittsburgh and the Vietnam-vet in his song "Rewrite"

"It's a generational story and when I later played it in concert, I played it before 'America,' and I realized the kid who gets on the bus in Pittsburgh (in 'America') is the old guy at the car wash (in 'Rewrite'). The guy is some version of me, my generation, the ones damaged in Vietnam."

