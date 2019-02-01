Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tarot expert, alumna among Pitt at Greensburg's Written/Spoken series readers

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 12:03 p.m.
Alumna Kara Goughnour will read during the Feb. 4 Written/Spoken Series at Pitt-Greensburg.
Author/tarot expert Brittany Hailer will read from her new book, “Animal You’ll Surely Become,” and offer a limited number of tarot readings as part of the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg’s Written/Spoken series at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 in Village Hall.

The event is free and open to the public.

University alumna Kara Goughnour will join Hailer as a special guest reader, with creative and professional writing students Kaylee Stinebiser and Chelle Jackson opening the program with readings from their work.

A freelance reporter and educator based in Pittsburgh, Hailer has taught creative writing at the Allegheny County Jail and Sojourner House as part of Chatham University’s Words Without Walls program.

Hailer has covered stories on drug addiction, race, development and motherhood. In 2017, for PublicSource, she wrote a 10-part series, “Voices Unlocked,” exploring how the U.S penal system has shaped the identities and lives of many Pittsburgh residents. In 2018, she reported on the opioid crisis in southwestern Pennsylvania for six months in a PublicSource series called “The Fix.”

She is a justice reporting Fellow for the 2018 John Jay/Langeloth Foundation Fellowship on “Reinventing Solitary Confinement.”

Goughnour, a 2018 graduate, is a queer poet and documentarian living in Pittsburgh. She is the 2018 recipient of the Gerald Stern Poetry Prize, and her work is published or forthcoming in numerous journals and magazines.

She is an editorial assistant for “Homology Lit,” and manages the blog for The Speakeasy Project, an online workshop series for writers of all ages and backgrounds.

Opening readers

A writer for “The Insider” who has been published in “Pendulum,” Jackson primarily writes fiction, occasionally delving into memoir.

Stinebiser is a fiction writer, journalist, and blogger. Her work has appeared in “The Insider,” where she serves as arts and entertainment editor and reporter, and in “Pendulum.” She also is an editor and writer for Neighborhood Network Publishing’s “Laurel View Living” and “Lincoln Hills” Living publications. She has authored a forthcoming chapbook of short fiction.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

