Bravo’s Andy Cohen honored by GLAAD for ‘accelerating LGBTQ acceptance’ | TribLIVE.com
Celebrity News

Bravo’s Andy Cohen honored by GLAAD for ‘accelerating LGBTQ acceptance’

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 1:04 p.m
908651_web1_AP_19036446065111
AP
Andy Cohen, seen here May 20, 2018, will receive GLAAD’s Vito Russo Award during the New York edition of the 30th GLAAD Media Awards on May 4.

About an hour ago

Andy Cohen has just joined the growing roster of this year’s GLAAD Media Awards honorees.

Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live!” host will receive the advocacy group’s Vito Russo Award during the New York edition of the 30th GLAAD Media Awards on May 4.

The award, named for GLAAD’s founder, is “presented to an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance,” the organization said Wednesday.

The former CBS News producer became the first out gay host of an American late-night talk show in 2009 when he launched “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Bravo.

As an executive at the cable network, Cohen also ushered in an aggressive slate of unscripted series and specials showcasing LGBTQ people, including “Top Chef,” for which he won a 2010 Emmy Award as executive producer; “Project Runway,” “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “Million Dollar Listing.”

‘The Favourite,’ ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘Pose’ are among GLAAD Media Awards nominees.

“Andy Cohen is a force in the entertainment industry who consistently prioritizes and celebrates LGBTQ stories,” GLAAD President and Chief Executive Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement Wednesday. “Both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, Andy’s trademark brand of LGBTQ advocacy has resulted in some of the buzziest and entertaining culture changing moments.”

The “Radio Andy” host will be presented with the award by his celebrity pal Sarah Jessica Parker.

The Vito Russo Award has previously been given to actress Samira Wiley, journalist Anderson Cooper (another of Cohen’s pals), musician Ricky Martin, actress-turned-politician Cynthia Nixon, TV personality Rosie O’Donnell and designer Tom Ford, among others.

Cohen will be honored on the same night music icon Madonna will get the organization’s Advocate for Change Award, becoming the first woman ever to receive that prize. Logo will broadcast the ceremony on May 12.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles portion of the GLAAD Media Awards takes place on March 28. GLAAD has already named musical power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z and actor Sean Hayes among that night’s celebrity honorees.

Ross Mathews will host that ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

Categories: AandE | Celebrity News
