Chicago police union wants federal probe in Smollett case | TribLIVE.com
Rosfeld trial opens with defense arguing former cop responded to perceived threat
Celebrity News

Chicago police union wants federal probe in Smollett case

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:38 a.m
Chicago Police Department via AP
This Feb. 21, 2019, photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jussie Smollett.

The Chicago police union’s president alleges that the county’s top prosecutor interfered with the investigation of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett before recusing herself and wants the Justice Department to determine if she broke any laws.

WLS-TV in Chicago reports that Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham wrote the Justice Department following reports that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx asked Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to let the FBI investigate Smollett’s allegations that he was attacked by two masked men after the former chief of staff to former first lady Michelle Obama informed Foxx that Smollett’s family had concerns about the probe.

The police kept the investigation and Foxx recused herself. Her office charged Smollett with lying to police.

Foxx’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

