Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gets tank named after him

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Action-movie actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he was honored to have a tank named after him and thanked the soldiers for their service.

Last week the 1st Squadron 1st Cavalry Regiment at Fort Bliss, Texas, posted a photo of the tank with the caption, “’If you smell what America’s Tank Division is cooking!’ Shoutout to the #IronSoldiers assigned to the @Blackhawk_SQDN for naming one of their tanks in homage to the @TheRock. Hopefully the ‘People’s Champ’ will see it and give you guys a shoutout and a retweet!”

"If you smell what America's Tank Division is cooking!"

Shoutout to the #IronSoldiers assigned to the @Blackhawk_SQDN for naming one of their tanks in homage to the @TheRock.

Hopefully the "People's Champ" will see it and give you guys a shoutout and a retweet!#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/xMm2aKBArS — 1st Armored Division (@1stArmoredDiv) March 12, 2019

The Rock responded with both a retweet and a shoutout to the troop. He also shared the post to Instagram.

Salute of respect & gratitude to the @Blackhawk_SQDN @1stArmoredDiv for the honor of naming their tank, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Heavy duty and bad ass, but most importantly, thank you for your service. #IronSoldiers #BlackhawkSquadron #1stArmouredDivision https://t.co/IO4I6jy0Pl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 16, 2019

The Blackhawk Squadron is the oldest cavalry squadron and regiment in the Army, dating back to March 2, 1833, and among the oldest units in the Army, according to the El Paso Times.

Johnson’s latest project is “The Titan Games,” an obstacle-course competition TV show on NBC.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.