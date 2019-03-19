Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gets tank named after him
Celebrity News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gets tank named after him

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Rampage’, in London, Wednesday, Apr. 11, 2018.

Action-movie actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he was honored to have a tank named after him and thanked the soldiers for their service.

Last week the 1st Squadron 1st Cavalry Regiment at Fort Bliss, Texas, posted a photo of the tank with the caption, “’If you smell what America’s Tank Division is cooking!’ Shoutout to the #IronSoldiers assigned to the @Blackhawk_SQDN for naming one of their tanks in homage to the @TheRock. Hopefully the ‘People’s Champ’ will see it and give you guys a shoutout and a retweet!”

The Rock responded with both a retweet and a shoutout to the troop. He also shared the post to Instagram.

The Blackhawk Squadron is the oldest cavalry squadron and regiment in the Army, dating back to March 2, 1833, and among the oldest units in the Army, according to the El Paso Times.

Johnson’s latest project is “The Titan Games,” an obstacle-course competition TV show on NBC.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Celebrity News
