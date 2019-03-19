Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Filmmaker David Lynch teaching a class on creativity | TribLIVE.com
News

Filmmaker David Lynch teaching a class on creativity

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 7:51 a.m
902276_web1_902276-be723ce7e21f4ca9a37cb06e6b858c03
AP
This Nov. 4, 2017 file photo shows director David Lynch during the Rome Film Festival in Rome. The “Blue Velvet” director has joined the MasterClass faculty with an online class about creativity and filmmaking. He outlines the process for “catching ideas”, the importance of daydreaming and setting “bait” for creative ideas.
902276_web1_902276-aed6400f5bc4449c838d7dd167b9682d
AP
This May 19, 2017 file photo, David Lynch, co-creator, director and executive producer of “Twin Peaks,” appears at the premiere of the Showtime series in Los Angeles. The “Blue Velvet” director has joined the MasterClass faculty with an online class about creativity and filmmaking. He outlines the process for “catching ideas”, the importance of daydreaming and setting “bait” for creative ideas.

10 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — According to filmmaker David Lynch, all it takes are 70 ideas to make a feature film.

The visionary mind behind “Blue Velvet,” ”Mulholland Drive” and “Twin Peaks” is imparting this and other wisdom, like never giving up final cut, in a new MasterClass on creativity and filmmaking that’s available now for enrollment online.

Lynch joins an esteemed lot of MasterClass instructors from Martin Scorsese to Spike Lee. Prices range from $90 for one class to $180 for unlimited access.

In his class, Lynch talks about the value of daydreaming for catching ideas. He also extols the importance of studying classic films and why he doesn’t like rules.

Lynch says he was drawn to the idea that a MasterClass could make a difference to new filmmakers.

Categories: AandE | Celebrity News | The Buzz
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.