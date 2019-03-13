Hugh Jackman set for 2020 Broadway return of ‘The Music Man’
Hugh Jackman is set to return to Broadway in 2020, this time starring as Harold Hill in a revival of “The Music Man.”
The musical, which is slated for an October 22, 2020 opening night, will be produced by rare EGOT-title holder Scott Rudin.
Jackman previously cited the 1957 show as his introduction to musical theater as a high schooler. When he hosted the 2014 Tony Awards, Jackman, along with T.I. and LL Cool J performed a rap version of the song, “Rock Island,” which opens the show.
Though Jackman first gained widespread recognition for his role as X-Men team member Wolverine/Logan, he’s no stranger to the stage. Jackman made his Broadway debut as Peter Allen in 2003’s “The Boy from Oz” and won a Tony for his role. He returned to Broadway in 2009’s “A Steady Rain” and 2014’s “The River.”
The Australian actor has also earned an Oscar nomination for his role as Jean Valjean in Tom Hooper’s star-studded adaptation of “Les Misérables” and played P.T. Barnum in “The Greatest Showman.”