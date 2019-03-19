Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
James Corden returns to host the 2019 Tony Awards | TribLIVE.com
Theater & Arts

James Corden returns to host the 2019 Tony Awards

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:48 a.m
This June 12, 2016, photo shows James Corden hosting the Tony Awards in New York. Corden is returning to host the 73rd annual Tony Awards. The American Theatre Wing on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, announced the host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show” will preside over Broadway’s biggest night which honors the season’s best plays and musicals.

James Corden is returning to host the 73rd annual Tony Awards.

The American Theatre Wing on Tuesday announced that the host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show” will preside over Broadway’s biggest night which honors the season’s best plays and musicals. Corden previously hosted the 70th annual Tonys.

Corden won a Tony for best performance by a leading actor in a play for his 2012 performance in “One Man. Two Guvnors.”

The 40-year-old says he’s “thrilled” to be returning and the “Broadway community is very dear” to his heart.

Here’s a look at the opening of the 2016 Tonys, which Corden hosted.

Nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced April 30. The awards will be presented June 9 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, airing on CBS.

