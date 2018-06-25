David Lynch says Trump could be one of 'greatest presidents in history'

In a wide-ranging interview that touches on film, meditation, love, marriage and work, filmmaker David Lynch dropped a few words about U.S. politics that have picked up notice.

Lynch, known for films such as “The Elephant Man,” “Blue Velvet,” and “Mulholland Drive” and TV show “Twin Peaks,” spoke at length about his work and life, but also shared a few thoughts about the current occupant of the White House.

Lynch speaking with The Guardian said though he is undecided about President Donald Trump, “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.”

Lynch went on to add that while Trump isn't doing a good job, he has created a space where other outsiders could come in: “Our so-called leaders can't take the country forward, can't get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.”

Lynch doesn't say who he voted for in the 2016 presidential election, hinting it was for the Libertarian candidate, though he admitted to voting for Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary.

The filmmaker has a new memoir coming out, Room To Dream, co-authored with Kristine McKenna.