Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

David Lynch says Trump could be one of 'greatest presidents in history'

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, June 25, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
In this April 1, 2015 file photo, David Lynch speaks at the David Lynch Foundation Music Celebration at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
In this April 1, 2015 file photo, David Lynch speaks at the David Lynch Foundation Music Celebration at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

In a wide-ranging interview that touches on film, meditation, love, marriage and work, filmmaker David Lynch dropped a few words about U.S. politics that have picked up notice.

Lynch, known for films such as “The Elephant Man,” “Blue Velvet,” and “Mulholland Drive” and TV show “Twin Peaks,” spoke at length about his work and life, but also shared a few thoughts about the current occupant of the White House.

Lynch speaking with The Guardian said though he is undecided about President Donald Trump, “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.”

Lynch went on to add that while Trump isn't doing a good job, he has created a space where other outsiders could come in: “Our so-called leaders can't take the country forward, can't get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.”

Lynch doesn't say who he voted for in the 2016 presidential election, hinting it was for the Libertarian candidate, though he admitted to voting for Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary.

The filmmaker has a new memoir coming out, Room To Dream, co-authored with Kristine McKenna.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me