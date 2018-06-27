Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

'This Is Us' actor Lonnie Chavis fights back against trolls

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Mandy Moore and Lonnie Chavis in “This Is Us.”
Mandy Moore and Lonnie Chavis in “This Is Us.”
Milo Ventimiglia and Lonnie Chavis in “This Is Us.”
Milo Ventimiglia and Lonnie Chavis in “This Is Us.”
Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Lonnie Chavis, and Parker Bates in 'This Is Us.'
Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Lonnie Chavis, and Parker Bates in 'This Is Us.'
Lonnie Chavis attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Getty Images for BET
Lonnie Chavis attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Ten-year-old "This Is Us" actor Lonnie Chavis posted a video on his Instagram Tuesday calling out the haters that comment on the gap in his teeth.

Lonnie says that yes he can fix the gap in his teeth, he could get braces, but can the trolls fix their hearts?

He goes on to say that their are kids hurting and killing themselves because of the vitriol posted online by trolls and haters.

He says he can deal with the cyber bullying, and hopes others can do. He ends the video with some words on encouragement, "Be who you want to be. Believe in yourself."

Lonnie portrays the young Randall Pearson in the NBC drama, while Sterling K. Brown portrays the adult Randall. The third season of "This Is Us" premieres September 25.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me