'This Is Us' actor Lonnie Chavis fights back against trolls
Ten-year-old "This Is Us" actor Lonnie Chavis posted a video on his Instagram Tuesday calling out the haters that comment on the gap in his teeth.
Lonnie says that yes he can fix the gap in his teeth, he could get braces, but can the trolls fix their hearts?
He goes on to say that their are kids hurting and killing themselves because of the vitriol posted online by trolls and haters.
He says he can deal with the cyber bullying, and hopes others can do. He ends the video with some words on encouragement, "Be who you want to be. Believe in yourself."
PSA! Yes I have a gap in my teeth, that braces can fix when all my baby teeth fall out. I'm gonna keep on smiling though :smiley: :octagonal_sign: STOP TROLLING :octagonal_sign: STOP BULLYING! Fix your heart! To all those being bullied or being trolled YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, YOU ARE AWESOME, and YOU MATTER! :heart: #FixYourHeart
Lonnie portrays the young Randall Pearson in the NBC drama, while Sterling K. Brown portrays the adult Randall. The third season of "This Is Us" premieres September 25.