Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Choreographer Gillian Lynne of 'Cats' fame dies at age 92

The Associated Press | Monday, July 2, 2018, 7:30 a.m.
In this April 27, 2015 file photo choreographer Gillian Lynne arrives to delivers her speech during a press presentation to promote the musical Cats, in Paris, France. Choreographer Gillian Lynne, who worked closely for many years with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on some of his most famous works, has died in London. She was 92. Her husband, the actor Peter Land, said on Twitter that she died Sunday evening at the Princess Grace Hospital. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
In this April 27, 2015 file photo choreographer Gillian Lynne arrives to delivers her speech during a press presentation to promote the musical Cats, in Paris, France. Choreographer Gillian Lynne, who worked closely for many years with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on some of his most famous works, has died in London. She was 92. Her husband, the actor Peter Land, said on Twitter that she died Sunday evening at the Princess Grace Hospital. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
In this April 27, 2015 file photo choreographer Gillian Lynne delivers her speech during a press presentation to promote the musical Cats, in Paris, France. Choreographer Gillian Lynne, who worked closely for many years with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on some of his most famous works, has died in London. She was 92. Her husband, the actor Peter Land, said on Twitter that she died Sunday evening at the Princess Grace Hospital. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
In this April 27, 2015 file photo choreographer Gillian Lynne delivers her speech during a press presentation to promote the musical Cats, in Paris, France. Choreographer Gillian Lynne, who worked closely for many years with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on some of his most famous works, has died in London. She was 92. Her husband, the actor Peter Land, said on Twitter that she died Sunday evening at the Princess Grace Hospital. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
In this July 7, 2014 file photo, British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, centre, director Trevor Nunn, centre left, and choreographer Gillian Lynne, centre right, pose for the photographers with performers in cat costumes, during a photo-op to promote the return of the musical Cats, in central London. horeographer Gillian Lynne, who worked closely for many years with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on some of his most famous works, has died in London. She was 92. Her husband, the actor Peter Land, said on Twitter that she died Sunday evening at the Princess Grace Hospital. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
In this July 7, 2014 file photo, British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, centre, director Trevor Nunn, centre left, and choreographer Gillian Lynne, centre right, pose for the photographers with performers in cat costumes, during a photo-op to promote the return of the musical Cats, in central London. horeographer Gillian Lynne, who worked closely for many years with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on some of his most famous works, has died in London. She was 92. Her husband, the actor Peter Land, said on Twitter that she died Sunday evening at the Princess Grace Hospital. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

Updated 11 hours ago

LONDON — Choreographer Gillian Lynne, who worked closely for many years with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on some of his most famous works, has died in London. She was 92.

Her husband, the actor Peter Land, said on Twitter that she died Sunday evening at the Princess Grace Hospital. He said she “leaves behind a huge legacy and is adored by many.” Land said he was “heartbroken” at the loss of the woman who had been his friend and his love for 40 years.

Lynne's many credits included the phenomenally successful “Cats” and “Phantom of the Opera.”

Last month, Lloyd Webber renamed his New London Theatre as The Gillian Lynne Theatre, making it the first in London's theater district named after a woman

After hearing of her death, he tweeted: “Three generations of the British musical owe so much to you.”

Lynne's career began with dancing as a leading soloist with Sadler's Wells Ballet in 1944, and continued for decades as she moved into directing and choreography. She directed many productions in London's West End and on Broadway in New York.

She worked on TV specials for performers from a variety of musical genres, including Ray Charles, Perry Como and Petula Clark.

She told the BBC that her longevity was due to her love for her job.

Lynne also said she had no musical talent of her own, and had stopped taking piano lessons when she was a girl because a mean piano teacher smacked her for playing poorly.

Lynne received many honors for her decades of theatrical work and was made a dame in 2014.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me