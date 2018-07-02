Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco marries equestrian

The Associated Press | Monday, July 2, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Karl Cook, left, and Kaley Cuoco arrive at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cuoco got married. She posted a photo on Instagram of her kissing equestrian Cook in a stable on Saturday, June 30. The caption read: “Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES — "The Big Bang Theory's" Kaley Cuoco is married.

The 32-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of her kissing equestrian Karl Cook in a stable on Saturday. The caption read: "Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18."

Cuoco and her 27-year-old husband got engaged in November 2017. He's the son of Intuit co-founder Scott Cook.

Her TV husband, Johnny Galecki, congratulated the couple on Instagram. He wrote the service "brought us all to tears."

Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤️

A post shared by @ normancook on

