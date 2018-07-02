Penn & Teller cancel shows after Teller hurts back
Penn & Teller's magic shows are on hiatus because Teller's back injury has flared up.
The duo canceled a performance in Mississippi on Friday, with Teller tweeting an apology to fans. He wrote he's stopping work until Aug. 18 and "getting my back surgery pronto."
My sincere apologies to our fans in Biloxi and folks who were planning on seeing the Vegas show. Last night during the show my back firmly ordered me to cut the crap and get it fixed. So I'm stopping work from today till August 18th and getting my back surgery pronto. Love -T.— Teller (@MrTeller) June 28, 2018
In our entire prior career, I think we've had to cancel only four shows on short notice. So I (and much of our crew) feel disoriented and befuddled -- as if we're in one of those showbiz nightmares where you can't find your way back to the stage in time for the next cue.— Teller (@MrTeller) June 30, 2018
Raymond Teller, who is 70, says he's "disoriented and befuddled" because he thinks they've had to cancel only four shows on short notice during their career.
They've worked as a pair since 1981.
Penn Jillette, 63, wrote "the boys will be back and bad!"