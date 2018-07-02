Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller shares photo of huge surgery scar

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Monday, July 2, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Reality TV star Abby Lee Miller is accused of concealing income she earned on 'Dance Moms' and related spinoff shows, U.S. Attorney David Hickton announced Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, in Pittsburgh.
REUTERS
Updated 7 hours ago

Abby Lee Miller isn't shying away from documenting her cancer battle.

On Saturday, the "Dance Moms" star posted a photo on Instagram showing the scar from an emergency back surgery she underwent as part of her treatment for Burkitt lymphoma.

In April, she had emergency surgery for an infection in her spine.

In the post, she says she received 52 staples.

"Now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together!" she wrote.

Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma only after the initial surgery for the spinal infection.

Miller had been in a halfway house, where she had been serving the remainder of her July 2017 prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

In May, she was released from the halfway house as the health issues cropped up.

