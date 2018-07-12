Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin stop at N.Y. store, pose for photos

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Singer Justin Bieber and his new fiancee, model Hailey Baldwin, stopped by a grocery store in upstate New York, where they posed for photos with employees and customers, including owner Chris Masterson. (Erika Madara/Facebook)
Updated 15 hours ago

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — Newly engaged singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin have paid a visit to a grocery store in upstate New York, where they posed for photos with employees and customers.

Chris Masterson, owner of Nature’s Pantry in New Windsor, tells the Times Herald-Record of Middletown that Bieber and Baldwin stopped in Wednesday. He says the couple eagerly posed for photos with shoppers and workers, who have posted some of the images on social media.

The newspaper reports that Baldwin’s parents, actor Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin, occasionally shop at the store, located 55 miles north of New York City.

The 24-year-old Bieber confirmed Monday that he was engaged after a month of dating.

TMZ first reported that the engagement occurred Saturday in the Bahamas.

